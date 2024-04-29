Finding My Rainbow' Launches Just in Time for Pride Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- An exciting milestone in the world of literature and LGBTQ+ advocacy with the announcement that "Finding My Rainbow: A Journey of Courage, Acceptance, and Pride," the highly anticipated children's book by Josh Coleman, is now available for pre-order.
In "Finding My Rainbow," readers are invited into the world of Josh, a young boy from Alabama, navigating the challenges of growing up gay in a community not fully prepared for his truth. This story of self-discovery, bravery, and the quest for acceptance is poised to become a beacon of hope and understanding for children and adults alike.
Acclaim for "Finding My Rainbow":
Willam, RuPaul’s Drag Race Star, Actor, and Author: “This book seized my heart with its deeply inspirational nature, making it ideal for individuals at the dawn of new journeys. It shines as a guiding light, offering direction and encouragement to those charting their own courses."
Roy Wood Jr., Former ‘The Daily Show’ Correspondent and Birmingham native: “Josh’s journey is one of perseverance & resilience that eventually became a testament and beacon to so many other people who came up being treated as outcasts themselves. Putting those feelings into words is always essential in helping the next generation of youth.”
Thom Hartmann, America’s #1 progressive talk show host and New York Times bestselling author: “What a wonderful, sweet story! Share it widely!”
Olivia Hill, Councilmember At-Large, Nashville City Council, and first out transgender person elected to office in Tennessee: “Josh’s account of his journey is not unlike my own. This is an important book for kids who just want to live their lives happily and healthily. It recognizes queer people are valid, valuable humans who deserve to live in the light, not the shadows.”
Stacy Layne Matthews, RuPaul’s Drag Race Star: "Something so relatable. From a small town or even a big city. Josh's experience is something we all need to hear, never knowing whose heart it could touch. Acceptance starts at home. Then everything will fall into place. Like a beautiful rainbow that we all are!"
Ann Walker, Actress: "Finding My Rainbow" by Josh Coleman can be a wonderful tool to give a young person who is coming of age and questioning their gender identity. It’s written with honesty and deep awareness of his journey to acceptance through difficult times."
For further information, to request a review copy, or to inquire about author interviews, please contact:
Info@ironcitycommunications.com
A full media kit can be found here: https://www.colemanjosh.com/findingmyrainbow
Adarris May
