Five Star Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights

Performance and operating highlights for the Company for the periods noted below included the following:

  Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Return on average assets (“ROAA”)   1.22 %     1.26 %     1.65 %
Return on average equity (“ROAE”)   14.84 %     15.45 %     20.94 %
Pre-tax income $ 14,961     $ 15,151     $ 18,501  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)   15,861       15,951       19,401  
Net income   10,631       10,799       13,161  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62     $ 0.63     $ 0.77  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.62       0.63       0.77  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   17,190,867       17,175,445       17,150,174  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   17,272,994       17,193,114       17,194,884  
Shares outstanding at end of period   17,353,251       17,256,989       17,258,904  

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

James E. Beckwith, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the financial results:

“In the first quarter of 2024, we announced the launch and pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,450,000 shares of our common stock with the intention of using the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, to support our continued growth, and for working capital. We are very pleased that the offering, which closed on April 2, 2024, was successful, which is a testimony to the strength of our organization and our reputation for providing a differentiated approach to purpose-driven banking. Following this offering, we look forward to the continued execution of our organic growth strategy as we focus on the San Francisco Bay Area market. We have hired seasoned professionals who are committed to maintaining and enhancing the Bank’s reputation, which was built on trust, a speed to serve, and a certainty of execution in support of our clients’ success.

While there was continued margin compression in the first quarter, it is slowing compared to prior quarters. Our reliance on wholesale deposits decreased by $183.1 million, or 50.85%, during the first quarter of 2024 as a result of our strategy to grow less costly, non-wholesale deposits, which increased by $112.0 million, or 4.20%, during the first quarter. The continuation of disciplined business practices and expense management have resulted in an efficiency ratio of 44.50%.

In the first quarter, we were pleased to have declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which exemplifies our focus on shareholder value. To safeguard this value, we diligently monitor changing market conditions and are confident in the Bank’s resilience in any interest rate environment. As we lean into 2024, we expect our forward momentum and accelerated growth to benefit our shareholders, employees, clients, and community.”

  • The Company’s San Francisco Bay Area team increased to 15 employees who generated deposit balances totaling $96.2 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $22.5 million from December 31, 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $185.3 million, representing 6.27% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, as compared to 10.62% at December 31, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased by $71.1 million, or 2.35%, during the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to significant decreases in wholesale deposits, which the Company defines as brokered deposits and public time deposits. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, brokered deposits decreased by $58.1 million, or 58.06%, and public time deposits decreased by $125.0 million, or 48.08%. Non-wholesale deposits increased by $112.0 million, or 4.20%, during the same period.
  • The Company’s short-term borrowings decreased by $50.0 million, or 29.41%, from $170.0 million at December 31, 2023 to $120.0 million at March 31, 2024.
  • Consistent, disciplined management of expenses contributed to our efficiency ratio of 44.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
  • For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net interest margin was 3.14%, as compared to 3.19% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 3.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The effective Federal Funds rate remained at 5.33% as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and increased from 4.83% as of March 31, 2023.
  • Other comprehensive loss was $0.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Unrealized losses, net of tax effect, on available-for-sale securities were $12.4 million as of March 31, 2024. Total held-to-maturity and available-for-sale securities represented 0.09% and 3.10% of total interest-earning assets, respectively, as of March 31, 2024.
  • The Company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 9.13% and 9.07% as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The Bank continues to meet all requirements to be considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory guidelines.
  • Loan and deposit growth in the three months ended March 31, 2024 was as follows:
(in thousands) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Loans held for investment $ 3,104,130   $ 3,081,719   $ 22,411     0.73  %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   817,388     831,101     (13,713 )   (1.65 )%
Interest-bearing deposits   2,138,384     2,195,795     (57,411 )   (2.61 )%
               
(in thousands) March 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Loans held for investment $ 3,104,130   $ 2,869,848   $ 234,282     8.16  %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   817,388     836,673     (19,285 )   (2.30 )%
Interest-bearing deposits   2,138,384     2,083,733     54,651     2.62  %
  • The ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment at period end remained at 0.06% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company subsequently paid, a cash dividend of $0.20 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors subsequently declared another cash dividend of $0.20 per share on April 18, 2024, which the Company expects to pay on May 13, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2024.

Summary Results

Three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2023

The Company’s net income was $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income increased by $0.1 million as increases in interest income more than offset increases in interest expense, with an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets as the leading driver. The provision for credit losses increased by $0.1 million as increases in quantitative reserves more than offset reductions in reserves for qualitative factors in the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Non-interest income decreased by $0.1 million, primarily due to a reduction in gains from distributions on investments in venture-backed funds and the recognition of rate lock and swap referral fees, partially offset by a reduction in net losses on the sale of securities during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Non-interest expense increased by $53.0 thousand as decreases in advertising, promotional, and other operating expenses were more than offset by increases in all other expenses.

Three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2023

The Company’s net income was $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $13.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest income decreased by $2.4 million as increases in interest expense exceeded increases in interest income, with increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities as the leading driver. The provision for credit losses remained at $0.9 million as increases in quantitative reserves offset reductions in reserves for qualitative factors in the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Non-interest income increased by $0.5 million, primarily due to an increase in gains from distributions on investments in venture-backed funds, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (“FHLB”) dividend income, and the recognition of rate lock and swap referral fees during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Non-interest expense increased by $1.6 million with an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to the Company’s expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area as the leading driver.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 26,744     $ 26,678     $ 66     0.25  %
Provision for credit losses     900       800       100     12.50  %
Non-interest income     1,833       1,936       (103 )   (5.32 )%
Non-interest expense     12,716       12,663       53     0.42  %
Pre-tax income     14,961       15,151       (190 )   (1.25 )%
Provision for income taxes     4,330       4,352       (22 )   (0.51 )%
Net income   $ 10,631     $ 10,799     $ (168 )   (1.56 )%
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.62     $ 0.63     $ (0.01 )   (1.59 )%
Diluted     0.62       0.63       (0.01 )   (1.59 )%
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.22  %     1.26  %        
ROAE     14.84  %     15.45  %        
Net interest margin     3.14  %     3.19  %        
Cost of funds     2.62  %     2.50  %        
Efficiency ratio     44.50  %     44.25  %        
                 
    Three months ended        
(in thousands, except per share data)   March 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Selected operating data:                
Net interest income   $ 26,744     $ 29,148     $ (2,404 )   (8.25 )%
Provision for credit losses     900       900            %
Non-interest income     1,833       1,371       462     33.70  %
Non-interest expense     12,716       11,118       1,598     14.37  %
Pre-tax income     14,961       18,501       (3,540 )   (19.13 )%
Provision for income taxes     4,330       5,340       (1,010 )   (18.91 )%
Net income   $ 10,631     $ 13,161     $ (2,530 )   (19.22 )%
Earnings per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.62     $ 0.77     $ (0.15 )   (19.48 )%
Diluted     0.62       0.77       (0.15 )   (19.48 )%
Performance and other financial ratios:                
ROAA     1.22  %     1.65  %        
ROAE     14.84  %     20.94  %        
Net interest margin     3.14  %     3.75  %        
Cost of funds     2.62  %     1.53  %        
Efficiency ratio     44.50  %     36.43  %        
 

Balance Sheet Summary

(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Selected financial condition data:                
Total assets   $ 3,476,360   $ 3,593,125   $ (116,765 )   (3.25 )%
Cash and cash equivalents     185,325     321,576     (136,251 )   (42.37 )%
Total loans held for investment     3,104,130     3,081,719     22,411     0.73  %
Total investments     108,006     111,160     (3,154 )   (2.84 )%
Total liabilities     3,183,780     3,307,351     (123,571 )   (3.74 )%
Total deposits     2,955,772     3,026,896     (71,124 )   (2.35 )%
Subordinated notes, net     73,786     73,749     37     0.05  %
Total shareholders’ equity     292,580     285,774     6,806     2.38  %
  • Insured and collateralized deposits were approximately $1.9 billion, representing approximately 63.02% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024. Net uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were approximately $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Commercial and consumer deposit accounts constituted approximately 76% of total deposits. Deposit relationships of at least $5 million represented approximately 58% of total deposits and had an average age of approximately 8.64 years as of March 31, 2024.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024 were $185.3 million, representing 6.27% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, as compared to 10.62% as of December 31, 2023.
  • Total liquidity (consisting of cash and cash equivalents and unused and immediately available borrowing capacity as set forth below) was approximately $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2024.
    March 31, 2024   Available
(in thousands)   Line of Credit   Letters of Credit Issued   Borrowings  
FHLB advances   $ 1,002,910   $ 571,500   $ 20,000   $ 411,410
Federal Reserve Discount Window     807,143         100,000     707,143
Correspondent bank lines of credit     175,000             175,000
Cash and cash equivalents                 185,325
Total   $ 1,985,053   $ 571,500   $ 120,000   $ 1,478,878
 

The decrease in total assets from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $136.3 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $22.4 million increase in total loans held for investment. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents primarily resulted from net cash used in financing and investing activities of $124.6 million and $11.9 million, respectively, partially offset by net cash provided from operating activities of $0.2 million. The $22.4 million increase in total loans held for investment between December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024 was a result of $149.9 million in loan originations, partially offset by $77.2 million and $50.3 million in loan payoffs and paydowns, respectively.

The decrease in total liabilities from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to decreases in deposits and other borrowings of $71.1 million and $50.0 million, respectively. The decrease in deposits was largely due to decreases in wholesale deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, and non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $183.1 million, $24.6 million, and $13.7 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in money market deposits of $150.6 million.

The increase in total shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024 was primarily a result of net income recognized of $10.6 million, partially offset by $3.5 million in cash distributions paid during the period and an increase of $0.7 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 47,541     $ 46,180     $ 1,361     2.95  %
Interest expense     20,797       19,502       1,295     6.64  %
Net interest income   $ 26,744     $ 26,678     $ 66     0.25  %
Net interest margin     3.14  %     3.19  %        
                 
    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Interest and fee income   $ 47,541     $ 40,311     $ 7,230     17.94  %
Interest expense     20,797       11,163       9,634     86.30  %
Net interest income   $ 26,744     $ 29,148     $ (2,404 )   (8.25 )%
Net interest margin     3.14  %     3.75  %        
 

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

    Three months ended
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
(in thousands)   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/ Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/ Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense		   Yield/ Rate
Assets                                    
Interest-earning deposits in banks   $ 233,002   $ 3,102   5.35 %   $ 157,775   $ 2,100   5.28 %   $ 200,541   $ 2,167   4.38 %
Investment securities     109,177     653   2.41 %     106,483     651   2.43 %     119,489     650   2.21 %
Loans held for investment and sale     3,082,290     43,786   5.71 %     3,055,042     43,429   5.64 %     2,836,070     37,494   5.36 %
Total interest-earning assets     3,424,469     47,541   5.58 %     3,319,300     46,180   5.52 %     3,156,100     40,311   5.18 %
Interest receivable and other assets, net     93,983             80,360             69,253        
Total assets   $ 3,518,452           $ 3,399,660           $ 3,225,353        
                                     
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                                    
Interest-bearing demand   $ 300,325   $ 1,126   1.51 %   $ 291,967   $ 1,091   1.48 %   $ 379,593   $ 433   0.46 %
Savings     124,561     861   2.78 %     130,915     891   2.70 %     155,233     545   1.42 %
Money market     1,410,264     12,155   3.47 %     1,347,111     10,824   3.19 %     1,087,122     5,436   2.03 %
Time     429,586     5,369   5.03 %     417,434     5,322   5.06 %     300,952     2,964   3.99 %
Subordinated debt and other borrowings     82,775     1,286   6.25 %     88,401     1,374   6.16 %     125,691     1,785   5.76 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,347,511     20,797   3.56 %     2,275,828     19,502   3.40 %     2,048,591     11,163   2.21 %
Demand accounts     842,105             821,651             901,491        
Interest payable and other liabilities     40,730             24,886             20,344        
Shareholders’ equity     288,106             277,295             254,927        
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   $ 3,518,452           $ 3,399,660           $ 3,225,353        
                                     
Net interest spread           2.02 %           2.12 %           2.97 %
Net interest income/margin       $ 26,744   3.14 %       $ 26,678   3.19 %       $ 29,148   3.75 %
 

Net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $66.0 thousand compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest margin decreased 5 basis points compared to the prior quarter. Interest income increased $1.4 million compared to the prior quarter due to increases in interest rates on and average balances of both interest-earning deposits in banks and loans. The average yield on interest-earning deposits in banks increased 7 basis points compared to the prior quarter, while average balances increased 47.68%. Average loan yields increased 7 basis points compared to the prior quarter, while average balances increased 0.89%. The increase in interest income compared to the prior quarter was partially offset by an additional $1.3 million in interest expense. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 17 basis points compared to the prior quarter, while average balances increased 3.53%.

As compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income decreased $2.4 million and net interest margin decreased 61 basis points. The decrease in net interest income is primarily attributable to an additional $10.1 million in interest expense on deposits due to increases in interest rates and average balances compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 148 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year, while average balances increased 17.78%. In addition, the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $59.4 million compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in interest expense was partially offset by an increase in total interest income of $7.2 million, as compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Average loan yields increased 35 basis points compared to the same quarter of the prior year, while average balances increased 8.68%.

Loans by Type

The following table provides loan balances, excluding deferred loan fees, by type as of March 31, 2024:

(in thousands)    
Real estate:    
Commercial   $ 2,687,456  
Commercial land and development     14,678  
Commercial construction     62,513  
Residential construction     18,141  
Residential     28,685  
Farmland     51,422  
Commercial:    
Secured     143,273  
Unsecured     26,175  
Consumer and other     73,917  
Net deferred loan fees     (2,130 )
Total loans held for investment   $ 3,104,130  
 

Interest-bearing Deposits

The following table provides interest-bearing deposit balances by type as of March 31, 2024:

(in thousands)    
Interest-bearing demand accounts   $ 295,799
Money market accounts     1,433,000
Savings accounts     121,417
Time accounts     288,168
Total interest-bearing deposits   $ 2,138,384
 

Asset Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $34.7 million, as compared to $34.4 million at December 31, 2023. The $0.3 million increase in the allowance is due to a $1.1 million provision for credit losses recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2024, partially offset by net charge-offs of $0.8 million, mainly attributable to commercial and industrial loans, during the same period.

The Company’s ratio of nonperforming loans to loans held for investment remained at 0.06% at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024. Loans designated as watch increased from $39.6 million to $51.9 million between December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024. Loans designated as substandard decreased from $2.0 million to $1.9 million between December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at March 31, 2024 or December 31, 2023.

A summary of the allowance for credit losses by loan class is as follows:

    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
(in thousands)   Amount   % of Total   Amount   % of Total
Real estate:                
Commercial   $ 28,895   83.40 %   $ 29,015   84.27 %
Commercial land and development     164   0.47 %     178   0.52 %
Commercial construction     697   2.01 %     718   2.08 %
Residential construction     114   0.33 %     89   0.26 %
Residential     164   0.47 %     151   0.44 %
Farmland     438   1.26 %     399   1.16 %
      30,472   87.94 %     30,550   88.73 %
Commercial:                
Secured     3,262   9.41 %     3,314   9.62 %
Unsecured     259   0.75 %     189   0.55 %
      3,521   10.16 %     3,503   10.17 %
Consumer and other     660   1.90 %     378   1.10 %
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 34,653   100.00 %   $ 34,431   100.00 %
 

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 1.12% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 188   $ 165     $ 23     13.94 %
Net loss on sale of securities         (167 )     167     (100.00 )%
Gain on sale of loans     369     317       52     16.40 %
Loan-related fees     429     667       (238 )   (35.68 )%
FHLB stock dividends     332     314       18     5.73 %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     142     155       (13 )   (8.39 )%
Other income     373     485       (112 )   (23.09 )%
Total non-interest income   $ 1,833   $ 1,936     $ (103 )   (5.32 )%
 

Net loss on sale of securities. The increase related to the sale of two municipal securities with a par value of approximately $0.8 million for a loss of approximately $0.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023, which did not occur during the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Gain on sale of loans. The increase resulted from an increase in the effective yield of loans sold during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, approximately $5.2 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.08%, as compared to approximately $5.9 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 5.41% during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Loan-related fees. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.1 million decline in rate lock fees and a $0.1 million decline in swap referral fees earned for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Other income. The decrease resulted primarily from a $0.3 million gain recorded for distributions received on investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $0.4 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended      
(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 188   $ 117   $ 71     60.68  %
Gain on sale of loans     369     598     (229 )   (38.29 )%
Loan-related fees     429     308     121     39.29  %
FHLB stock dividends     332     193     139     72.02  %
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     142     102     40     39.22  %
Other income     373     53     320     603.77  %
Total non-interest income   $ 1,833   $ 1,371   $ 462     33.70  %
 

Gain on sale of loans. The decrease related primarily to an overall decline in the volume of loans sold, partially offset by an improvement in the effective yield of loans sold during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, approximately $5.2 million of loans were sold with an effective yield of 7.08%, as compared to approximately $12.7 million of loans sold with an effective yield of 4.72% during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Loan-related fees. The increase related to the recognition of $0.1 million of swap referral fees during the three months ended March 31, 2024, which did not occur during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

FHLB stock dividends. The increase related to increases in the annualized dividend rate and total average shares outstanding from 7.00% and 108,901 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to 8.75% and 150,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Other income. The increase related to a $0.3 million gain recorded for distributions received on investments in venture-backed funds during the three months ended March 31, 2024, which did not occur during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 7,577   $ 7,182   $ 395     5.50 %
Occupancy and equipment     626     583     43     7.38 %
Data processing and software     1,157     1,110     47     4.23 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance     400     370     30     8.11 %
Professional services     707     658     49     7.45 %
Advertising and promotional     460     717     (257 )   (35.84 )%
Loan-related expenses     297     268     29     10.82 %
Other operating expenses     1,492     1,775     (283 )   (15.94 )%
Total non-interest expense   $ 12,716   $ 12,663   $ 53     0.42 %
 

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, related primarily to: (i) a $0.2 million increase in bonus expense related to increased base salaries used to calculate bonus payouts; (ii) a $0.1 million increase in salaries and benefits for new employees hired to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area; and (iii) a $0.1 million increase in commissions related to increased deposit production.

Advertising and promotional. The decrease during the three months ended March 31, 2024 related primarily to an overall decline in sponsorships and donations made, as fewer events were sponsored and attended as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Other operating expenses. The decrease in other operating expenses was primarily due to a $0.2 million decline in travel, conference fees, and professional membership fees during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three months ended        
(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  March 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 7,577   $ 6,618   $ 959     14.49  %
Occupancy and equipment     626     523     103     19.69  %
Data processing and software     1,157     872     285     32.68  %
FDIC insurance     400     402     (2 )   (0.50 )%
Professional services     707     631     76     12.04  %
Advertising and promotional     460     418     42     10.05  %
Loan-related expenses     297     255     42     16.47  %
Other operating expenses     1,492     1,399     93     6.65  %
Total non-interest expense   $ 12,716   $ 11,118   $ 1,598     14.37  %
 

Salaries and employee benefits. The increase during the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 related primarily to: (i) a $0.6 million increase in salaries and benefits for new employees hired since June 2023 to support expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area; (ii) a $0.2 million increase in commissions earned, largely due to commissions paid to the San Francisco Bay Area team, which did not exist during the three months ended March 31, 2023; and (iii) a $0.1 million decrease in loan origination costs due to lower loan production period-over-period.

Occupancy and equipment. The $0.1 million increase related to rent expense for temporary office space to support the San Francisco Bay Area expansion during the three months ended March 31, 2024, which did not exist during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Data processing and software. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; and (iii) an increased number of licenses required for new users on our loan origination and documentation system.

Other operating expenses. The increase was primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in IntraFi Network fees resulting from an overall increase in balances carried in the network.

Provision for Income Taxes

Three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to three months ended December 31, 2023

Provision for income taxes decreased slightly to $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily driven by an overall decrease in taxable income. The effective tax rate was 28.94% and 28.72% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to three months ended March 31, 2023

Provision for income taxes decreased by $1.0 million, or 18.91%, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023, primarily driven by an overall decrease in taxable income. The effective tax rate was 28.94% and 28.86% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a live webcast for analysts and investors on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) to discuss its first quarter financial results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has seven branches in Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan,” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

    Three months ended
(in thousands, except per share and share data)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Revenue and Expense Data            
Interest and fee income   $ 47,541     $ 46,180     $ 40,311  
Interest expense     20,797       19,502       11,163  
Net interest income     26,744       26,678       29,148  
Provision for credit losses     900       800       900  
Net interest income after provision     25,844       25,878       28,248  
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts     188       165       117  
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities           (167 )      
Gain on sale of loans     369       317       598  
Loan-related fees     429       667       308  
FHLB stock dividends     332       314       193  
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance     142       155       102  
Other income     373       485       53  
Total non-interest income     1,833       1,936       1,371  
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits     7,577       7,182       6,618  
Occupancy and equipment     626       583       523  
Data processing and software     1,157       1,110       872  
FDIC insurance     400       370       402  
Professional services     707       658       631  
Advertising and promotional     460       717       418  
Loan-related expenses     297       268       255  
Other operating expenses     1,492       1,775       1,399  
Total non-interest expense     12,716       12,663       11,118  
Income before provision for income taxes     14,961       15,151       18,501  
Provision for income taxes     4,330       4,352       5,340  
Net income   $ 10,631     $ 10,799     $ 13,161  
             
Comprehensive Income            
Net income   $ 10,631     $ 10,799     $ 13,161  
Net unrealized holding gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale during the period     (955 )     5,744       2,140  
Reclassification for net (gain) loss on sale of securities included in net income           167        
Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to other comprehensive income (loss)     (282 )     1,747       632  
Other comprehensive income (loss)     (673 )     4,164       1,508  
Total comprehensive income   $ 9,958     $ 14,963     $ 14,669  
             
Share and Per Share Data            
Earnings per common share:            
Basic   $ 0.62     $ 0.63     $ 0.77  
Diluted     0.62       0.63       0.77  
Book value per share     16.86       16.56       15.10  
Tangible book value per share(1)     16.86       16.56       15.10  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     17,190,867       17,175,445       17,150,174  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     17,272,994       17,193,114       17,194,884  
Shares outstanding at end of period     17,353,251       17,256,989       17,258,904  
             
Credit Quality            
Allowance for credit losses to period end nonperforming loans     1,806.73 %     1,752.70 %     8,167.68 %
Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.06 %     0.05 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming loans plus performing loan modifications to loans held for investment     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.01 %
             
Selected Financial Ratios            
ROAA     1.22 %     1.26 %     1.65 %
ROAE     14.84 %     15.45 %     20.94 %
Net interest margin     3.14 %     3.19 %     3.75 %
Loan to deposit     105.37 %     102.19 %     98.66 %

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.


(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Balance Sheet Data            
Cash and due from financial institutions   $ 29,750     $ 26,986     $ 26,556  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     155,575       294,590       321,383  
Time deposits in banks     5,878       5,858       9,617  
Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value     105,006       108,083       115,140  
Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     3,000       3,077       3,514  
Loans held for sale     10,243       11,464       11,315  
Loans held for investment     3,104,130       3,081,719       2,869,848  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     (34,653 )     (34,431 )     (34,172 )
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses     3,069,477       3,047,288       2,835,676  
FHLB stock     15,000       15,000       10,890  
Operating leases, right-of-use asset     6,932       5,284       5,175  
Premises and equipment, net     1,569       1,623       1,677  
Bank-owned life insurance     18,872       17,180       16,771  
Interest receivable and other assets     55,058       56,692       39,594  
Total assets   $ 3,476,360     $ 3,593,125     $ 3,397,308  
             
Non-interest-bearing deposits   $ 817,388     $ 831,101     $ 836,673  
Interest-bearing deposits     2,138,384       2,195,795       2,083,733  
Total deposits     2,955,772       3,026,896       2,920,406  
Subordinated notes, net     73,786       73,749       73,640  
Other borrowings     120,000       170,000       120,000  
Operating lease liability     7,320       5,603       5,433  
Interest payable and other liabilities     26,902       31,103       17,173  
Total liabilities     3,183,780       3,307,351       3,136,652  
             
Common stock     220,804       220,505       219,785  
Retained earnings     84,216       77,036       52,817  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (12,440 )     (11,767 )     (11,946 )
Total shareholders’ equity     292,580       285,774       260,656  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,476,360     $ 3,593,125     $ 3,397,308  
             
Quarterly Average Balance Data            
Average loans held for investment and sale   $ 3,082,290     $ 3,055,042     $ 2,836,070  
Average interest-earning assets     3,424,469       3,319,300       3,156,100  
Average total assets     3,518,452       3,399,660       3,225,353  
Average deposits     3,106,841       3,009,078       2,824,391  
Average total equity     288,106       277,295       254,927  
             
Capital Ratios            
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets     8.42 %     7.95 %     7.67 %
Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(1)     8.42 %     7.95 %     7.67 %
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)     12.34 %     12.30 %     12.50 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)     9.13 %     9.07 %     9.02 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)     9.13 %     9.07 %     9.02 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.63 %     8.73 %     8.53 %

(1) See the section entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.


Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

The Company uses financial information in its analysis of the Company’s performance that is not in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company acknowledges that its non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, investors should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons.

Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is defined as total equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is the same as total shareholders’ equity to total assets at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Tangible book value per share is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of common shares at the end of the period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the same as book value per share at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income is defined as pre-tax income plus provision for credit losses. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is pre-tax income.

The following reconciliation table provides a more detailed analysis of this non-GAAP financial measure:

    Three months ended
(in thousands)   March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Pre-tax, pre-provision income            
Pre-tax income   $ 14,961   $ 15,151   $ 18,501
Add: provision for credit losses     900     800     900
Pre-tax, pre-provision income   $ 15,861   $ 15,951   $ 19,401
 

Investor Contact:
Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com

Media Contact:
Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com


