Featured Resident: Daniel Song

Daniel attended the University of Virginia for college where he majored in Chemistry, Biochemistry and Music. As a medical student, he has continued to excel in both the sciences and the arts. He has written several narrative pieces as a student based on difficult patient interactions, has examined the use of music to explore death and dying in a piece he wrote for Kevin MD, reviewed the literature supporting music’s impact on healthcare and medical education, and led the Heart of Medicine Leadership team in an inter-professional workshop examining the end-of-life care and the arts. Daniel also enjoys playing the cello and piano, photography, and weightlifting.