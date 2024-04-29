Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,353 in the last 365 days.

Featured Resident: Daniel Song

Daniel attended the University of Virginia for college where he majored in Chemistry, Biochemistry and Music. As a medical student, he has continued to excel in both the sciences and the arts. He has written several narrative pieces as a student based on difficult patient interactions, has examined the use of music to explore death and dying in a piece he wrote for Kevin MD, reviewed the literature supporting music’s impact on healthcare and medical education, and led the Heart of Medicine Leadership team in an inter-professional workshop examining the end-of-life care and the arts. Daniel also enjoys playing the cello and piano, photography, and weightlifting.

  • Undergraduate

    University of Virginia

  • Medical School

    University of Virginia

You just read:

Featured Resident: Daniel Song

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more