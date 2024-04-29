Griz Graduates: UM Plans May 11 Commencement Ceremonies

MISSOULA – The University of Montana will celebrate the class of 2024 with spring Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 11. The University will host two on-campus ceremonies at the Adams Center.

The first ceremony at 9 a.m. will honor graduates of the College of the Arts and Media, W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, the College of Health and the College of Business.

The second ceremony at 2 p.m. is for graduates of the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education, Missoula College, the Department of Public Administration and Policy, and the College of Humanities and Sciences.

Full details are online at https://bit.ly/UMcommSpring24. This page also will host a livestream for those who can’t attend in person.

“This is an exciting time of year,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “We look forward to celebrating the class of 2024 and their hard work and perseverance. This is an accomplished group of students, and we can’t wait to see what opportunities they pursue as UM alumni.”

The University will present honorary doctorates during the ceremonies to two esteemed Blackfeet women and UM alumni, Lily Gladstone and Carol Tatsey-Murray. They also will serve as Commencement speakers.

Gladstone will speak at the 9 a.m. ceremony. The respected actress is a Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award nominee for her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Murray will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony. She is a renowned educator, tribal elder and former college president working to protect and enhance Blackfeet culture.

Guests attending the ceremonies do not need tickets. Parking will be free, and shuttles will run from Missoula College and the Lewis & Clark Villages.

UM will provide additional ADA parking spaces and seating areas for each ceremony. Other accessible accommodations are available on a first-come basis. Please plan to arrive early for accessible accommodations. Attendees in need of other accessibility accommodations can email Brandon Kress in the Adams Center at brandon.kress@mso.umt.edu or call 406-243-5357. Visit the Accessibility & Special Accommodations page for more information.

For more Commencement information, email commencement@umontana.edu.

Contact: Dave Kuntz, UM director of strategic communications, 406-243-5659, dave.kuntz@umontana.edu.