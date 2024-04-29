Kepner-Tregoe Announces Winners of the 2024 Global Excellence Awards
2024 Global Excellence Award Winners Revealed!PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kepner-Tregoe, the global leader in critical thinking skill development, is delighted to announce the winners of the 2024 Global Excellence Awards. Celebrating its 28th year, the awards recognize individuals, teams, and organizations worldwide who have demonstrated exceptional mastery in implementing and utilizing rational processes.
"We received more submissions this year than ever before, and the winners are exemplary benchmarks for excellence in the use of rational processes," said Phillip Thompson, Vice President of Client Services and Product Management at Kepner-Tregoe.
The KT Excellence Awards celebrate achievements across three main categories: individual, team, and organizational excellence. The recipients have demonstrated outstanding use of Kepner-Tregoe technologies to accomplish benchmark results and the winners this year come from 15 distinct global industries.
The entire global team at Kepner-Tregoe extends heartfelt congratulations to the winners and looks forward to honoring them at the global award ceremony to be held in Princeton, NJ, on July 17th, and at various other ceremonies planned in other regions throughout the year.
For more information about the KT Excellence Awards and this year’s winners, please visit the Kepner-Tregoe website.
About Kepner-Tregoe
Kepner-Tregoe is a global management consulting firm and a leader in developing critical thinking skills. For over 66 years, KT has provided solutions to complex challenges and enhanced system performance through advanced capabilities in decision-making, problem-solving, and prioritization. KT’s best practice methodologies are employed by the vast majority of the Fortune 100 companies driving improved efficiency, quality, and cost reduction.
