Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics Sponsors OCTANE's Tech Innovation Forum
Cynthia West to Spotlight Sales Strategies and Entrepreneurial Innovation at Orange County’s Premier Tech Event
This is an exceptional opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to gain strategic knowledge and enhance their internal capabilities in the challenging world of tech startups.”ORANGE, CA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University is a sponsor of the highly anticipated Tech Innovation Forum, a highlight of OC Innovation Week running from April 29 to May 3, 2024. This premier event, set in the vibrant hubs of UCI Beall Applied Innovation & AV Irvine, invites attendees to explore and invest in the dynamic and burgeoning innovation landscape of Orange County.
— Cynthia West, Ph.D.
The week promises to be a nexus for over 810 attendees, including more than 150 investors and 35 pitching startups, spread across 30+ sessions designed to showcase and elevate the region’s tech and entrepreneurial prowess. The Tech Innovation Forum is designed not just to celebrate achievements but to foster meaningful connections and discussions that will propel the industry forward.
Dr. Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center, and Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, will be a featured speaker at the exclusive "Brunch with Experts" session. This unique event offers attendees the invaluable opportunity to engage in direct, one-on-one conversations with C-level executives, seasoned entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Dr. West’s session, titled "Creating a Sales Process for Your Startup," will delve into the crucial aspects of building a robust sales framework for setting up and scaling a startup for high growth. This approach not only outlines a clear pathway for entrepreneurs but also harnesses human emotions and reverse psychology to significantly boost sales outcomes and revenue.
"OC Innovation Week stands at the crossroads of aspiration and innovation, providing a platform where transformative ideas emerge and thrive," said Dr. Cynthia West. "I am excited to share insights about how startups can leverage a sales methodology and framework to position a company for exponential growth. This is an exceptional opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to gain strategic knowledge and enhance their internal capabilities in the challenging world of tech startups."
"Brunch with Experts" attendees will benefit from two 35-minute sessions with experts like Dr. West, available on a first-come, first-served basis. This event offers a chance to expand professional networks and gain firsthand advice and insights critical to navigating the complexities of the tech industry.
We invite all those intrigued by technology and innovation to join us at this year’s OC Innovation Week. Witness firsthand the best of what Orange County has to offer in tech and entrepreneurship and participate in an event where the future of innovation is being shaped.
Event Details:
What: Tech Innovation Forum at OC Innovation Week
When: April 29, 2024 — May 3, 2024
Where: UCI Beall Applied Innovation & AV Irvine, Orange County, CA
For more information and to register for the event, please visit OC Innovation Week’s website.
About Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics
The vision of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship is to inspire, educate, and empower the next generation of talent to have an entrepreneurial mindset. To teach students how to innovate and take risks, whether they are starting their own venture, or working inside a corporation. Through our curriculum and our incubator, we provide hands-on experience to the next generation of talent, teaching them how to develop, scale, and launch their own ventures as future global citizens in the world economy.
Learn More: https://www.chapman.edu/research/institutes-and-centers/leatherby-center/index.aspx
About Chapman University
Founded in 1861, Chapman University is a nationally ranked private university in Orange, California, about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Chapman serves nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students, with a 12:1 student-to-faculty ratio. Students can choose from 123 areas of study within 11 colleges for a personalized education. Chapman is categorized by the Carnegie Classification as an R2 "high research activity" institution. Students at Chapman learn directly from distinguished world-class faculty including Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur fellows, published authors and Academy Award winners. The campus has produced a Rhodes Scholar, been named a top producer of Fulbright Scholars and hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious honor society. www.chapman.edu.
