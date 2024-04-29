House Bill 847 Printer's Number 1019

PENNSYLVANIA, April 29 - An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in voting by qualified absentee electors, further providing for date of application for absentee ballot, for approval of application for absentee ballot, for envelopes for official absentee ballots, for voting by absentee electors and for canvassing of official absentee ballots and mail-in ballots; in voting by qualified mail-in electors, further providing for date of application for mail-in ballot, for envelopes for official mail-in ballots and for voting by mail-in electors; and, in Election Integrity Grant Program, further providing for funding for elections.