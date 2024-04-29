Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,353 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Nick Miller Announces More than $3 Million in Funding for Safety, Security and Mental Health in Lehigh and Northampton County Area Schools  

April 29, 2024 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) today announced eight school districts will receive $3,167,095 in funding for safety, security and mental health support from the Pennsylvania School Safety and Security Committee. 

The School Safety and Security Committee falls under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. 

“Investing in our schools to keep our students safe and mentally healthy is pivotal to their success,” said Miller. “Being proactive and providing these resources early in our students’ education is critical. These grants will go a long way toward protecting those in our community.” 

In Lehigh County, 

  • Allentown Area School District will receive $402,404. 
  • Catasauqua Area School District will receive $155,400. 
  • Whitehall-Coplay School District will receive $200,526. 
  • Parkland School District will receive $693,355. 
  • Northern Lehigh will receive $597,649. 
  • Salisbury Township School District receive $154,481. 
  • East Penn School District will receive $247,934. 

 In Northampton County, 

  • Northampton Area School District will receive $662,429. 
  • Nazareth Area School District will receive $207,398. 

“Our schools need the funds to be able to provide these necessary resources,” added Miller. “I will continue to advocate on behalf of our students and staff, so they have the best support available.”  

Overall, $155 million in state and federal school safety funding was awarded across the commonwealth, broken down through the noncompetitive school mental health grants program, the formula-based school safety and security meritorious grants program, competitive school safety and security grants program and targeted school safety grants for nonpublic schools funding program. 

You just read:

Sen. Nick Miller Announces More than $3 Million in Funding for Safety, Security and Mental Health in Lehigh and Northampton County Area Schools  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more