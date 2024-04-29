Senator Hughes Announces $3.5 Million in School Safety & Security Grants for Philadelphia Schools

HARRISBURG, PA – APRIL 29, 2024 − State Senator Vincent Hughes announced $3,539,658 in competitive school safety and security grants to improve safety, security, and mental health supports for students and staff for schools in Philadelphia. The grants are awarded by the School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC) under the Pennsylvania Commission Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

“It is vitally important that we continue to invest in our schools, and make sure they are safe environments for our young people to learn and grow,” said Senator Hughes. “I’m proud to have advocated for these schools to get these grants and will continue to fight for more funding to ensure our children’s safety in – and out of – the classroom.”

The following grants were awarded in Philadelphia:

School District of Philadelphia was awarded $1,797,510.

Overbrook School for the Blind was awarded $366,355.

Esperanza Academy Charter School was awarded $353,611.

Inquiry Charter School was awarded $317,005.

Community Academy of Philadelphia was awarded $312,200.

Belmont Charter School was awarded $193,002.

Young Scholars Charter School was awarded $107,750.

Maritime Academy Charter School was awarded $92,225.

A total of $32.6M was awarded to 104 school entities across the Commonwealth. To learn more about the grants and to see a full list of those awarded at SSSC’s latest meeting, click here.

