Neta Foundation Joins Forces with Springhood Ventures to Foster Children's Health

Innovative Charitable Asset Manager Collaborates Child Health-Focused Venture Capital FundNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Neta Foundation announced a collaboration with Springhood Ventures, a pioneering venture capital firm dedicated to advancing children's health. Springhood backs passionate entrepreneurs building companies with strong science and a clear commercial pathway, aiming to substantially enhance health outcomes for individuals in their formative years. As a strategic investor, Neta Foundation underscores its commitment to enhancing the well-being of future generations.
Although children comprise 25% of the US and global population, investments in child health solutions have only recently garnered attention. Escalating incidences of childhood illnesses have resulted in critical levels of unmet need. Moreover, many chronic conditions manifesting in adulthood are the result of insufficient healthcare in the early years of life. Neta and Springhood recognize both the necessity of supporting entrepreneurs addressing these challenges and the investment potential inherent in these trends.
“Through Springhood, we have an opportunity to champion the advancement of cutting-edge technologies for the enduring benefit of humanity at the point of greatest value: childhood,” said Danielle Capalino, CEO of Neta Foundation. “Neta extends an invitation to fellow philanthropists to invest in Springhood, leveraging philanthropic resources to drive meaningful transformations in children's health."
Neta Foundation’s impact investing platform empowers individuals, families, and institutions seeking to leverage their philanthropic capital to bring high-impact scientific and technological innovations to fruition. The platform also enables donor-advised funds and foundations to realize financial returns and reinvest capital to continually support their missions.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Neta," stated John Parker, Managing Partner of Springhood. “We are a venture firm pursuing exceptional financial returns, but our core mission is to improve the health of children. Neta introduces capital from stakeholders interested in advancing child health, but who previously lacked access to impactful startup investments aligned with their objectives while generating financial returns that will enable them to generate recurring impact with their resources."
About Neta Foundation
Neta Foundation is a leading philanthropic organization facilitating innovative investments using charitable capital with the goal of driving positive social change through strategic investments in early-stage research and technology.
About Springhood Ventures
Springhood Ventures is a venture capital firm that backs early-stage life science and healthcare companies dedicated to transforming the health and care of children. Headquartered in Boston, the firm invests in outstanding opportunities in the child health market, with its unique combination of high need, exceptional innovation, and incentivized development pathways.
