Landmarked Santa Barbara Property Listed for $50 Million to Hit the Auction Block via Concierge Auctions

Stunning multi-structure estate in Santa Barbara, set on over 11 acres Formerly part of the Santa Barbara Mission and a designated historical landmark Beautiful Spanish-style architecture and original details Adaptable property zoned for residential single units Potential uses for group residential, education, hospitality, corporate, & more

Bidding for the historic property opens this June in cooperation with Christie's International Real Estate | AKG, Coldwell Banker Realty, & CBRE.

[The property's] unique communal qualities also give enterprising bidders a chance to develop their own ambitious dreams in fields as varied as hospitality or education.” — Timothy Di Prizito, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A designated Santa Barbara City historical landmark, 2300 Garden Street is part of the original iconic Santa Barbara Mission lands and once served as a theological college and as various private schools dating back to the early 1900's. One of Southern California’s most unique real estate opportunities, the breathtaking 11.37-acre property is set to auction this June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Timothy Di Prizito of Christie's International Realty Real Estate | AKG, Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty, and Kyle Barratt & Mark Perry of CBRE. Bidding opens 12 June and culminates on 26 June via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, with starting bids estimated up to $25 million.

"This is a property offering with arguably some of the most significant investment potential in Southern California, due to its landmarked status, recent renovations, and best-in-class amenities suitable for a variety of uses. I’m thrilled our sellers of this magnificent asset have once again chosen to partner with Concierge Auctions to help them achieve their goals of identifying market value on their timeline alongside some of the most reputable listing agents in the industry,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “We previously collaborated on the successful sale of San Francisco's illustrious 2323 Hyde Street estate. Already, 2300 Garden Street has generated significant interest, which we will capitalize on through our platform's proven ability to sell unique, ultra-high-end properties efficiently and transparently. We are excited to once again demonstrate our capabilities."

2300 Garden Street stands as one of Santa Barbara’s most unique property holdings. The entire site features six institutionally sized building structures, multipurpose sports field, tennis and basketball courts, gardens, classroom & office portables, several parking lots, and 360-degree stunning Pacific Ocean and Santa Ynez Mountain views. Zoned RE-15 with approved educational use, the property has residential and potential commercial opportunities—a Spanish-Colonial boutique hotel, a spiritual or holistic wellness center, assisted living facility, a dream family compound, or continuing its storied history as a top-tier educational facility to name a few possibilities.

Structures on the property include the over 40,308± square-foot Grand Main building, Gymnasium, Chapel and Bell Tower, Arts and Sciences Building, Workshop, and Library/Dining Hall all totaling close to ±130,000 square feet—some ready for immediate use and others primed for reimagination. The Spanish-style architecture and original fixtures like exterior sandstone walls, stained glass, wooden doors, and sculptures add to the original

historic character to the buildings.

“Opportunities like 2300 Garden Street are a rare blank canvas in Santa Barbara for an adventurous buyer to make their mark,” said Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty, “The community, nearby amenities, and climate are unbeatable—all that’s needed is the spark of creativity that this property deserves. Having worked with Concierge Auctions successfully in the past, I know first-hand the demand and attention their process commands. It’s a win-win for all. I’m excited to partner with them again to find a new owner of this incredible property.”

The campus site sits in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Upper East residential neighborhood. The property occupies a coveted location with walkable access to the Santa Barbara Mission and Downtown State Street, The Santa Barbara Natural History Museum, and Mission Creek. Farther afield, the property offers access to the entirety of Southern California and Los Angeles, one of the most desirable regions in the world.

“The flexibility of 2300 Garden sets it apart,” said Di Prizito. “While it’s an idyllic setting for a private Santa Barbara retreat, its unique communal qualities also give enterprising bidders a chance to develop their own ambitious dreams in fields as varied as hospitality or education. With its coveted location, amenities, and rich history, this property is the perfect purchase for a savvy investor.”

2300 Garden Street is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

