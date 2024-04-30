THE AMERICAN INDEPENDENT PARTY PLACES ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. FOR PRESIDENT ON THE CALIFORNIA BALLOT
At the American Independent Party's weekend convention, the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket was unanimously approved to represent AIP on the California ballot
The AIP connects positive, visionary, and independent candidates with California voters. We all deserve to find inspiration at the ballot box. Voters crave a real leader who will unite America.”SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Independent Party (AIP) of California announced today that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been nominated for President of the United States and Nicole Shanahan for Vice President. The Kennedy-Shanahan ticket will officially appear on behalf of the AIP on California’s ballot in this year’s November 5th General Election.
— Victor Marani, State Chairman
The American Independent Party is California’s third largest qualified political party, with over 835,000 registered voters in the state.
Kennedy and Shanahan were nominated to represent the party at the AIP’s State Central Committee biennial convention in Sacramento this weekend. Today the state party chairman filed all necessary paperwork with the California Secretary of State, officially placing the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket on the ballot in California this fall.
“The American Independent Party connects positive, visionary, and independent candidates with California voters,” said Victor Marani, AIP State Chairman. “We all deserve to find inspiration at the ballot box. Our party is pleased to provide the opportunity for all 22 million voters in California to vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President. Voters crave a real leader who will unite America.”
As the most populous state in the Union, California’s 54 Electoral College votes have tremendous power to completely swing the tide of the presidential election. While the state has voted Democratic for several election cycles, Kennedy’s appearance on the state ballot will appeal to large swaths of voters fed up with politics-as-usual.
“I see a growing movement for independent politics everywhere I look,” said Joe Cook, Regional Field Director-West for the Kennedy campaign. “The American Independent Party of California has redefined its purpose and offers inspirational candidates a pathway to elected office outside the major parties. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the perfect candidate to embody this new shift to independent leaders that serve the common good.”
In a bilingual speech nominating Kennedy and Shanahan, American Independent Party National Committee Member Franco Vaca said, “Many Americans are worried about the future for their children. Now is the time to renew the promise of America for a new generation. Mr. Kennedy comes from a historic family with a long line of distinguished public service. He has demonstrated a powerful commitment to pursuing justice and standing as a champion of individual liberties.”
Tamuri Richardson, American Independent Party National Committee Member seconded the nomination. “Nicole Shanahan holds her own and is a leader in her own right. No stranger to adversity, Nicole grew up in Oakland, California in a family where money was scarce and often the ends did not meet. Today we nominate two remarkable people who understand the American Dream must become a reality for everyone that’s planted on this American soil, regardless of their origin.”
In addition to unanimously nominating the Kennedy-Shanahan ticket to the California ballot at their convention, the AIP California Central Committee agreed to issue two official resolutions from the party regarding the campaign.
The first demands the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security allow the U.S. Secret Service to immediately begin providing Kennedy and Shanahan the same protection given to every other major Presidential and Vice Presidential candidate in advance of the 2024 election.
The second resolution urges California Governor Gavin Newsom to direct the California Highway Patrol to provide similar protection to Kennedy and Shanahan while they are in the state on official business.
“I was eight years old when his father was assassinated while campaigning for President in Los Angeles. Every American of conscience shared young Robert Kennedy Jr.’s anguish that day,” said Marani. “It is absolutely unconscionable that a major candidate like Kennedy has had to fend for himself without protection.”
# # #
The American Independent Party (AIP) is the fastest growing political party in California. The AIP currently represents more than 835,000 registered voters in the state. To learn more about the new AIP, please visit www.aipca.vote
