Vancouver families benefit from new child care centre

CANADA, April 29 - Families and children living in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood are benefitting from 25 new child care spaces at the ABC Montessori Children’s Centre Society.

“These new spaces in the heart of Vancouver provide more families with access to affordable, quality and inclusive child care,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of State for Child Care. “Investments like these are life-changing for families, especially by supporting parents to pursue work, school and other opportunities.”

The Province partnered with the ABC Montessori Children’s Centre Society to build the additional child care spaces with approximately $1 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. The New Spaces Fund is jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021-22 to 2025-26 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. This supported the renovation of the two-storey child care facility to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standards, as well as the design, construction, fencing, landscaping, paving and capital purchases.

“These new spaces at ABC Montessori Children’s Society will make a meaningful impact in the community, providing more access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive early learning and child care to families in Vancouver,” said Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “Each new space created brings us toward our goal of creating 250,000 new spaces across Canada, including 30,000 in British Columbia. Our government will continue to work with provinces and territories to ensure access to our Canada-wide early-learning and child care system is a reality for all families.”

ABC Montessori is partnering with the BC Centre for Ability to provide extra support to children and families, and with the Pacific Immigrant Resource Society, Kiwassa Neighbourhood House and Westcoast Child Care Resources to support families new to Canada.

“With over 25 years of experience in the field of child care, we are so pleased that we have opened more spaces in East Vancouver,” said Pamini Roshan, director, ABC Montessori Children’s Centre Society. “The centre is designed to explore a child’s curiosity, creativity and imagination. This offers children an opportunity for daily outdoor play and interaction with nature, which is an important part of their growth.”

Since 2018, through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, more than 34,000 new licensed child care spaces have been funded for creation in B.C., with more than 1,300 spaces in Vancouver and surrounding areas. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s goal to build access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care as a reliable core service for families.

“ABC Montessori has had a significant impact on our three children and family,” said Seonaid Nolan. “Our children have been able to learn at their own pace, while creating important social connections in their community. The staff are wonderful and foster an environment that allows every child to thrive.”

The Province and the Government of Canada invested more than $260 million in 2023 to fund the creation of new licensed child care spaces in high-need areas in B.C.

Learn More:

For information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For information about ChildCareBC, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/childcare