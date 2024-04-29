Psychology professor’s team promotes authentic belonging in STEM

While individual reflection can’t wholly address such a systemic inequity, explained Diekman, it’s a good place to start. The norms, practices, and policies of institutions shape broad ideas about what STEM is and who belongs in it. “And a classroom can be an institution, right?” she reflected. “So, how can we better prepare instructors to understand and recognize [the importance of identity reflection], and let students have space to explore those identities?”

The next phase of the partnership with 3M and Diekman’s team includes working with STEM faculty and staff at IU and other institutions, both in one-on-one and in group formats, to help them implement purpose and identity-based reflection in their classes.

Logan Paul, a faculty member in the Luddy School, met with Diekman’s team multiple times via Zoom. “The conversations with Amanda’s team helped me better equip myself to foster belonging in my classroom and by extension in STEM,” he said. Paul worked with the team to revise and realign a reflective assignment and in-class activity that asks students to consider the motivations that brought them to his course and how they plan to implement the knowledge they’ll learn throughout the semester.

Paul’s experience reflects that of many faculty who have partnered with Diekman’s team. Class by class, these collaborations turn theory into practice, helping students feel more at home in their STEM major.

Diekman’s team welcomes new partnerships with STEM instructors at IU and other institutions. The team also offers a growing repository of reflection exercises, named PRISM – Purpose Reflection Integration in STEM Modalities. Instructors can view and adopt these exercises for their own classes at http://go.iu.edu/prism.