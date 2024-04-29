Stephen Ojji of Nocopycats Consulting Joins Veriforce's Strategic Advisory Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nocopycats Consulting, a pioneer in integrated business solutions based in Richmond, Texas, proudly announces the appointment of its principal, Stephen Ojji, MBA, PMP, as a new member of the esteemed Strategic Advisory Board at Veriforce, a leader in comprehensive supply chain risk management solutions. This strategic collaboration signifies a unified effort to bolster safety and compliance
within the global supply chain.
Strategic Collaboration for Enhanced Safety and Compliance
This appointment recognizes Stephen Ojji's extensive expertise and commitment to excellence in the fields of Project Management, Process Safety Management (PSM), and Digital Transformation. with over two decades of international experience spanning Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States, Ojji brings invaluable insights to Veriforce's mission of prioritizing worker safety and compliance.
About Stephen O. Ojji
As an Executive Business Leader and Principal at Nocopycats LLC, Stephen Ojji spearheads Digital Transformation and Safety Management Consulting endeavors, envisioning transformative solutions within Project Management, Process Safety Management, and Change Management services for the Oil and Gas industry and other sectors.
His extensive background encompasses risk and safety management, change management, and project management across diverse industries. Ojji is renowned for his adeptness in collaborating with international partners and driving the development of innovative eLearning, EHS & ESG SaaS Solutions.
Additionally, he leverages expertise in utilizing emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics to build effective teams and drive collaboration efforts on process optimization projects for clients. He holds a Post Graduate Degree in Safety Engineering & Risk Management, Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, an MBA, and is currently a Doctoral Scholar.
These qualifications equip him with the strategic acumen and leadership skills necessary to lead multi-disciplinary teams in developing and implementing comprehensive health, safety, and environmental risk management programs for large-scale energy providers.
"I am deeply honored to join the Strategic Advisory Board at Veriforce. This role is a testament to our shared vision of integrating strategic safety management and compliance within the supply chain. I look forward to contributing to the vital mission of bringing workers home safely," said Stephen Ojji.
Veriforce's Commitment to Global Worker Safety
The Strategic Advisory Board at Veriforce is committed to pushing the boundaries of traditional safety practices through innovative learning solutions and knowledge sharing. The board's mission is to collaborate in expanding the scope of safety practices, ultimately improving worker health, safety, and performance.
About Veriforce
Veriforce is a global leader in supply chain risk management, delivering solutions to help companies reduce risk and ensure safety and compliance across their operations. With operations in over 130 countries and in more than 120 languages, Veriforce is dedicated to worker safety and sustainable supply chain management.
For additional information or to schedule an interview with Stephen Ojji, please contact Stephen O. Ojji at +1 (281) 750 6715 or hello@nocopycats.com.
Stephen O. Ojji
Nocopycats LLC
+1 2817506715
hello@nocopycats.com