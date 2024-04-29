Statewide trout stocking highlights for May 2024

Southwest Region (McCall)

Browns Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

This small pond offers easy access to fishing on the southern edge of the McCall airport.

Cascade Reservoir – 82,650 rainbow trout

Among the largest waterbodies in Idaho, this lake offers great fishing opportunity with abundant camping options in the surrounding area.

Horsethief Reservoir – 13,500 rainbow trout

This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend—a beautiful lake in the trees, good fishing, and camping. Camping is managed by the Treasure Valley YMCA. The YMCA manages a website related to camping at Horsethief Reservoir; to find updates and information related to camping, please visit www.horsethiefcampground.com.

Lost Valley Reservoir – 14,000 rainbow trout

This scenic reservoir offers anglers plenty of places to fish from the shoreline.

Rowland Pond – 2,500 rainbow trout

Also known as Scout Pond, this small but pretty pond in the woods close to McCall provides good bank fishing in a peaceful setting.

Tripod Reservoir – 800 rainbow trout

This small lake near Smith’s Ferry is a great place to take the kids fishing and make some memories! Check out this video.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 800 rainbow trout

Located in a park-like setting with plenty of shade and lots of bank fishing opportunities for young anglers. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy the fishing.

Esther Simplot Pond – 600 tiger trout and 700 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing and swimming, walking, and biking paths, docks, shelters, playground, and a beach.

Grimes Creek – 1,600 rainbow trout

In addition to hatchery rainbows, small to medium-sized wild fish are also found in this creek. It is best fished shortly after high water.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 900 rainbow trout

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than 70 waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.

McDevitt Pond – 900 rainbow trout

Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park, this small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.

Lucky Peak Reservoir – 6,775 rainbow trout

This reservoir is well-known for quality kokanee and rainbow trout fishing. In addition, some anglers choose to focus on smallmouth bass. The reservoir can be accessed at several well-developed sites.

Parkcenter Pond – 700 rainbow trout

This is a popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is located near the greenbelt and the BSU campus.

Riverside Pond – 900 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt and tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. This pond offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sagehen Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.

Weiser Community Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.