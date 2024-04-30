TestPros, Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Quality with CMMI Maturity Level 3 Renewal
TestPros, Inc. proudly announces its successful CMMI appraisal renewal, highlighting ongoing excellence in IT services.STERLING, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TestPros, Inc., the leader in independent IT assessments, announced it has successfully renewed the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) appraisal at Maturity Level 3 for Services. Such an appraisal reiterates TestPros' commitment to maintaining high quality in all standard processes of doing business and customer service.
It also offers a full suite of services, including cybersecurity assessment, independent verification and validation, and compliance for frameworks such as NIST, FISMA, and FIPS, to a wide variety of clients since its founding in 1988. Our recent CMMI appraisal renewal is proof that our organization demonstrates sustained performance and capabilities in delivering competent, effective, and efficient high-quality services in IT assessment to both government and commercial clients.
As added by Kevin Murray, Founder and CEO of TestPros, "This is another example of our unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in everything we do. At TestPros, we set a high bar for our team, and our renewed CMMI appraisal ensures that our customers continue to receive superior service from people they trust."
However, what really sets TestPros apart in the cybersecurity and compliance sector is its specialized compliance experience and highly efficient processes. The company differs from its competitors by pointing out the depth of expertise and finally having 100% satisfied customers thanks to actionable, informative reporting that secures successful outcomes.
A CMMI Level 3 rating is provided to companies that define organizational project management, including process improvement and quality assurance standards that are well set, repeatable, and effective. Additionally, their ability to conform to these high standards ensures that they execute services at the level of reliability and consistency required by clients with demanding standards.
About TestPros
TestPros is a small independent IT assessment company in the business of cybersecurity, compliance, and assessment since 1988. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Kevin Murray, TestPros has quickly grown to secure some prime contracts in cybersecurity and accessibility with major federal agencies and corporations, including Google and AOL. TestPros is proud of its excellent work and continuous improvement. It holds several prestigious certifications, such as CMMI-SVC/3, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 27001:2013. For more information, please visit www.TestPros.com
