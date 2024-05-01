A4L Community announces International and North American Leadership for 2024
With the wealth of experience on these Leadership Groups we look forward to developing our collective vision in ‘Connecting and Securing an Effective Learning Ecosystems’ across the global Community”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community is proud to announce the International Technical & Privacy Leadership Group ‘At-Large’ and North American Leadership Group for 2024. The Leadership Groups bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, privacy, security, and business acumen. The Leadership Groups will oversee management of the SIF Specification and the Student Data Privacy Consortium as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community, with the North American Leadership Group also guiding development of the A4L Community in North America.
— Steve Smith, Executive Director, A4L Community
Community members elected to serve as ‘At-Large’ members on the 2024 International Technical & Privacy Leadership Group (ITP-LG) for a two-year term are:
• Joerg Huber, Systemic Pty Ltd
• Heather Mahoney, Mohawk Regional Information Center
• Roger Petersen, Iowa Department of Education
• Neal Richardson, Richardson Cybersecurity
Community members elected to serve on the 2024 North American Leadership Group (NA-LG) for a two-year term are:
• Connie Coy, MOREnet
• Louise DeCandia, New York State Department of Education
• Patrick Devanney, Classlink
• Ramah Hawley, The Education Cooperative
• Tim McIlvain, Learning Technology Center of Illinois
• Josh Olstad, Oyster River School District
• Ben Silberglitt, CedarLabs
• Jeff Simons, WSIPC
Due to the level of interest in serving on the North American Leadership Group, the following candidates are invited to serve a one-year term:
• Patrick Bennett, Incident IQ
• Alex Jackl, Bardic Systems
• Jim McGlynn, Public Consulting Group
• Dawn Schiavone, NWOCA
• Wes Sims, Snap! Mobile
These join fellow A4L Community members who will serve the second of their 2-year term on the North American Leadership Group:
• Jay Pennington, Iowa Department of Education
• Jennifer Sauro, Infinite Campus
“I am delighted to welcome this incredible set of educational marketplace leaders who are actively involved in supporting education data management, privacy and security, to the North American Leadership Group and International Technical & Privacy Leadership Group for this coming term,” states Steve Smith, Executive Director, A4L Community. “It is very encouraging to have such a strong interest from our Community Members in serving on a Leadership Group for the Community. With the wealth of experience on these Leadership Groups we look forward to developing our collective vision in ‘Connecting and Securing an Effective Learning Ecosystems’ TM across the country and the entire global Community.”
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to ‘connect and secure effective learning ecosystems’ to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org.
Penny Murray
Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community
+1 202-621-0547
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn