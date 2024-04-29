Announcing Huge Line-Up of May Events on Florida’s Historic Coast©
There’s never been a better time to experience music, food, history, art, and the great outdoors!ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May is an ideal time to visit Florida’s Historic Coast©. Spring breezes, temperate waters, a little more elbow room between beach chairs, and tons to do! There are so many events coming to St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches this May.
Live music is a lifestyle on Florida’s Historic Coast. From the intimate oak-draped stage at the Colonial Oak Music Park to the internationally renowned beachside St. Augustine Amphitheatre. There are major performers coming to THE Amp in May, including Me First and the Gimme Gimmes on May 3, Megan Moroney on May 17, Thievery Corporation on May 23, and JJ Grey Blackwater Sol Revue on May 25-26. Live from The Waterworks will feature Grammy-award-winning Peter Rowan and Remedy Tree Duo and the 4th Annual As If! The 90s Fest returns to Francis Field on May 18.
The culinary scene has absolutely exploded in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches. In addition to local favorites like 1912 Ocean Bar & Rooftop and Amici Italian Restaurant, St. Augustine is welcoming two foodie festivals this spring. The 5th Annual St. Augustine Craft Brewer’s Fest takes over the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park on May 4, while from May 8-12, the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival celebrates the best in local libations and cuisine.
With 42 miles of pristine beaches, fathoms of deep blue water, and trails for days, Florida’s Historic Coast makes it easy to enjoy the beautiful May weather. Get wild at Marineland Dolphin Adventure, explore the GTM Research Reserve, and embrace farm goodness at the Sunflower and Tomato Festival, presented by Wesley Wells Farms on May 11. There will be long-weekend fun at the beach during Memorial Day weekend, and a great fishing competition at the St. Augustine Kingfish Mayhem tournament, May 30-June 1.
With a city that’s 459 years old, Florida’s Historic Coast has got it going on when it comes to history. Visitors can live it each day by walking the battlements at the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument or seeing a real blacksmith in action at the Colonial Quarter. Experience a live musket firing demonstration at Fort Mose Historic State Park at the May 4 Militia Muster. History comes alive May 8-12 at multiple venues throughout St. Augustine during the St. Augustine History Festival. See the drama of battle May 10-11 at Drake’s Raid, as Saint Augustíne’s brave Spanish townspeople take up arms against the invading Sir Francis Drake and his English privateers.
There plenty of museums and galleries throughout the region featuring inspiring woks that inspire. The annual St. Augustine’s Romanza Festivale of the Arts spans May 3-19 and is packed with art, music, dance, and more. Car aficionados can appreciate the artistry found in the clean lines of vintage automobiles at the Bozard Ford Lincoln and Classic Car Museum’s May the FOURTH Be With You Car Show on May 4 at Bozard Ford Lincoln St. Augustine. The music, dance moves, and food of Latin America take center stage at Unidos en la Musica: A Latin American Festival on May 4 at Francis Field.
Traveling to Florida’s Historic Coast in May is affordable this Spring, thanks to exclusive lodging offers, from three-star resorts to romantic bungalow escapes. Use the convenient trip planner on Florida's Historic Coast website to create an itinerary.
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast
