Message from Prime Minister Robert Golob on the occasion of the Day of Uprising Against Occupation

SLOVENIA, April 27 - This was particularly true during World War II, when we went through the most difficult of times, when the occupying force sought to destroy and annihilate us as a nation. During those difficult times, the Liberation Front inspired courage, pride and self-confidence in our people, uniting us in the struggle for our liberation.

Therefore the Day of Uprising Against Occupation is an opportunity for all of us to honour and reflect on those historic decisions. The national consciousness, determination and even the fearlessness of our forefathers are the foundation of our sovereign nation today.

However, the message of this historical day is not just a lesson from the past to remind us or raise our awareness. Even in the reality of the 21st century, each of us faces various forms of silent threat that seek to dim the light of freedom under the guise of vested interests.

The enemy is not always a hostile army. In today's world, it is often ideas that stir up the shallowest emotions in people and slowly erode the fabric of society. These are phenomena that deserve to be met if not with action, then at least with contempt. And that, too, is a form of rebellion.

Even Europe, which after World War II firmly renounced violence and the changing of borders, has in recent years become the target of these invisible forces and opponents of social progress. By attacking our core values, they seek to rekindle resentments between peoples, countries and individuals. Their ultimate goal is to weaken our bonds and our commitment to democracy and human rights, and to impede our progress towards a prosperous society.

Our ancestral heritage teaches us that in times of such challenges, our unity and the awareness that each individual is an important part of our community are crucial. Mutual respect and acceptance of differences must remain our basic principles if we are to live in peace and build a future in which no one fears for their basic survival, or perhaps even for their lives.

Let today be an opportunity to renew our commitment to the values of freedom, solidarity and peaceful coexistence.

I wish you a happy Day of Uprising Against Occupation.

Robert Golob,

Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia