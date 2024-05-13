New Book by Dr. Michael Anderer and Michael Niestroy Examines the Power of SAP S/4HANA Retail Software
EINPresswire.com/ -- Written By Dr. Michael Anderer and Michael Niestroy, "SAP S/4HANA Retail: Processes, Functions, Customising" takes you into the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Retail.
Learn everything you need to know about the design, setup, and game-changing effects of SAP S/4HANA Retail in this all-inclusive guide. Beyond the fundamentals, this book offers practical insights into omnichannel retailing, promotion planning, fashion management, master data, sales, financial accounting, logistics, and optimization of operations. It is aimed at industry experts who are eager to optimize their operations.
The book also talks about the most recent developments in the retail industry, including topics such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and SAP Fiori, which improve usability and productivity.
The straightforward and useful approach is what sets this book apart. It is designed to be user-friendly for both new and experienced SAP users with its detailed instructions that include screenshots, menu paths, and transaction overviews.
For those who have used earlier versions of SAP ECC, "SAP S/4HANA Retail: Processes, Functions, Customising" is a priceless guide that explains how to take use of all the new features included in SAP S/4HANA Retail.
With this groundbreaking book, Dr. Michael Anderer and Michael Niestroy aim to revolutionize the retail industry.
You can buy the book and get more details about it from: https://www.retailsolutions.co.uk/s4hana-retail-book
About retailsolutions:
Founded in 2005, retailsolutions is a privately-owned SAP reseller, implementation, and support partner dedicated to the retail and fashion industry. Despite being a smaller team compared to industry giants, retailsolutions has a significant impact, with over 300 SAP Retail solution specialists. Their commitment to delivering value to clients has made them a trusted partner for major retail, fashion, and department store brands across Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.
Grab your copy today from Amazon.
David Cooper
