Attorney General Kaul Joins Multistate Coalition to Defend U.S. EPA’s Light-Duty Vehicle Emission Standards

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul, alongside 23 attorneys general and four cities, filed a motion to intervene in the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to help defend the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s final rule for light- and medium-duty vehicles emissions standards for model years 2027-2032 (Final Rule).

The Final Rule sets stricter tailpipe emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles for harmful air pollutants, including greenhouse gases (GHG), nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Currently, the rule is being challenged by 25 Republican-led states, seeking to curb the agency’s efforts to reduce emissions from the transportation sector.

“In setting high but achievable vehicle emissions standards, the EPA’s final rule is a step forward in addressing climate change,” said Attorney General Kaul. “If this challenge is successful, however, those standards will almost certainly be weakened, to the detriment of public health and the fight against climate change.”

Transportation is the leading source of GHG emissions in the country, and passenger cars account for more than half of those transportation emissions. Motor vehicle emissions also contribute to ozone, particulate matter, and air toxics, all of which are linked to premature death, respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, and cancer, among other serious health impacts.

Section 202(a) of the Clean Air Act (CAA) requires the U.S. EPA to set emission standards for air pollutants from new motor vehicles or new motor vehicle engines that cause or contribute to air pollution and endanger public health or welfare. The Final Rule will result in a 50% reduction in light-duty vehicle (i.e. passenger cars) GHG emissions and a 44% reduction in medium-duty vehicle (i.e. large pickup trucks and vans, including delivery vans) GHG emissions compared to model year 2026 levels. It will also encourage the ongoing transition to electric vehicles The emissions standards in the Final Rule will also cut nitrogen oxides and non-methane organic gases by half and particulate matter by more than 95%.

Attorney General Kaul joined the attorneys general of California, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, the Commonwealths of Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, the City and County of Denver, and the Cities of Chicago, Los Angeles and New York in filing this motion.

A copy of the motion can be found here.