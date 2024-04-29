FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 29, 2024

Contact: Tony Leshinskie, State Nuclear Engineer

(802) 272-1714

Anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov

MEDIA RELEASE

May 13, 2024 Meeting of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel Announced; First Full Panel Meeting for 2024.

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its first regular meeting of 2024 on Monday evening, May 13th, from 6:00 PM to 8:15 PM. At this meeting, NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies will provide updates on recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities. The Vermont State Agencies reports will also discuss NorthStar’s March 31, 2024 required annual status report for the VY Decommissioning Project. Recent activities of the Panel’s Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee will also be discussed.

The complete agenda for the May 13th meeting may be viewed at:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/document/meeting-agenda-05-13-2024

Votes on Panel agenda items may occur.

All meeting presentations will be posted on the VT NDCAP website at http://publicservice.vermont.gov/electric/ndcap as they become available in the “Meeting of May 13, 2024” section. Downloading meeting materials prior to the meeting start is suggested for those with poor internet connectivity. Questions or comments on the meeting presentations may be sent to the Panel before, during, or after the meeting by emailing PSD.NDCAP@vermont.gov. All emails sent to VT NDCAP become public record.

As permitted by ACT 1 of the 2023 Vermont Legislature, this meeting will be conducted solely as a webcast and teleconference via Zoom. No physical location is designated for this meeting. Connectivity information for joining the meeting by computer or smart device is as follows:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84989288210?pwd=S3NEYnNEcWI3VEhGUWZ0bHdodWttQT09

Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210

Webcast Passcode: uRMzy5

Connectivity info to join the meeting by phone (suggested for those with poor internet connectivity) is as follows:

Phone number: (646) 558-8656 -or- (301) 715-8592

Meeting ID: 849 8928 8210

Audio Passcode: 848854

All VT NDCAP meetings (including its committee meetings) are open to the public. This meeting will be recorded for subsequent public review. Questions regarding access to this meeting may directed to Tony Leshinskie, Vermont State Nuclear Engineer at anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov or by calling (802) 272-1714.