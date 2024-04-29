News Item

Court of Appeals to Convene in New Ulm and Rochester on May 2

Posted: Monday, April 29, 2024

Three-judge panels of the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in both New Ulm and Rochester on Thursday, May 2. The proceedings are open to the public.

The New Ulm oral arguments will begin at 9:45 a.m. in Room 305 of the Brown County Courthouse, 14 S. State St.

The Rochester oral arguments will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom 5B of the Olmstead County Government Center, 151 4th St SE.

The Court of Appeals regularly hears oral arguments in communities across Minnesota to ensure access to justice.

More information about Minnesota’s Court of Appeals, including a guide to oral arguments and links to view oral arguments live online, can be found on the Court of Appeals webpage. A complete Court of Appeals calendar, including for the May 2 oral arguments, can be downloaded in the Calendar section.

Media who intend to cover the proceedings using audio or video devices should provide notice to the Court Information Office 24 hours prior to the time of the intended coverage per the Minnesota Rules of Civil Appellate Procedure 134.10. To notify the Court Information Office, email Kyle Christopherson.