More than 2 million Moldovans travelled to the EU without visas in 10 years

On 28 April, the Republic of Moldova marked ten years since the liberalisation of the visa regime with the European Union.

During these ten years, 2,156,882 citizens of the Republic of Moldova travelled without a visa, using the biometric passport in the Schengen area. In total, Moldovans have made around 31.2 million trips, on average more than 15 trips per person for 10 years.

During that time, the Moldovans avoided expenses of at least €270 million, which they would have paid for visa procedures.

These are some of the conclusions announced at a press conference, held last Friday by the Institute for European Policies and Reforms (IPRE) and the Institute for Strategic Initiatives (IPIS ) in collaboration with the European Information Centre ‘Europe Café’.

According to the organisers, visa-free travel has opened up new opportunities for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, giving them greater possibilities to explore the cultural diversity of Europe, to visit their relatives and friends established in EU member states, as well as to develop their knowledge and skills by participating in mobility and education programmes.

“Ten years of free travel regime with the European Union, for millions of Moldovans, meant the end of endless queues for visas, the disappearance of criminalised networks of illegal passenger transport, the end of the dangerous roads through mountains and forests that, unfortunately, many Moldovans had to endure to reach European countries trying to get there illegally,” said Iulian Groza, IPRE Executive Director.

“This benefit of leaving at any time to see parents or children, see friends, loved ones, go to a football match or go on a trip, without having to spend time, money, wait for the answer 15 days and to wonder whether you will receive a visa or not, all these benefits cannot be measured in money or time”, added Groza.

