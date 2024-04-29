EU and UNICEF sign agreement to support implementation of childcare and support system reform

On 26 April, the European Union and UNICEF signed a €12 million agreement to support implementation of the reform of the child care and support system in Ukraine.

The signing took place within the framework of the International Dialogue on Reforming the Child Care and Support System, which took place in Kyiv as part of the International Summit of Ministers of Social Policy. The aim of the event was to unite the efforts of governments from the EU member states, the United Kingdom and the United States of America to help Ukraine implement reform in the sphere of children’s rights.

Representatives of the Office of the President of Ukraine, the Olena Zelenska Foundation, central executive authorities, regional state administrations, international financial institutions, civil society and international organisations also attended.

By signing the agreement, the EU and UNICEF confirmed their intention to provide further assistance in ensuring the rights of the child, in particular the right to grow up in a family environment, and to strengthen support for Ukraine’s initiatives around this reform.

“I welcome Ukraine’s determination to remain steadfast in its commitment to adopting and complying with European standards. The European Union is committed to ensuring the right of every child to grow up in a safe and caring environment in which they can reach their full potential. Ukrainian children should have exactly the same prospects,” said Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President of the European Commission, in a video message.

Find out more

Press release