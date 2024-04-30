Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,551 in the last 365 days.

Casemore Gallery Presents Comprehensive Retrospective Exhibition Featuring Todd Hido

House at night

Copyright Todd Hido

New exhibition featuring the works of renowned photographer Todd Hido opens May 4th at Minnesota Street Project in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casemore Gallery Presents: "Some Polar Expiation, an Enormous Cat, a Complete Collection of Cinematic Houses at Night, a Starlet, a Mentor, some Assorted Reveries & a Message from the Future"
Photographs by Todd Hido

On view: May 4 - June 29, 2024
Opening Reception and Book Signing: Saturday, May 4, 5-7pm
Location: Minnesota Street Project, 1150 25th Street

Casemore Gallery unveils "Some Polar Expiation, an Enormous Cat, a Complete Collection of Cinematic Houses at Night, a Starlet, a Mentor, some Assorted Reveries & a Message from the Future," a comprehensive retrospective of Todd Hido's photographic work. Hosted at the expansive Minnesota Street Project, the exhibition features selections from Hido's latest series, "The End Sends Advance Warning," alongside his seminal "House Hunting" collection and pivotal works from his career.

Born in Kent, Ohio, in 1968, Todd Hido's vision emerges from his meticulous exploration of suburban landscapes, as seen in his acclaimed series, "House Hunting." Revealing the eerie twilight melancholy beneath American suburbia's veneer, Hido captures scenes suffused with silent turmoil and existential yearning.

Included in the exhibition is "Dad On The Bed," an image by the late Larry Sultan, a cherished mentor to Hido. Reflecting on Sultan's influence, Hido remarks, "House Hunting was born in part from his mentorship," underscoring Sultan's impact on his artistic vision.

"The End Sends Advance Warning" transports viewers to ethereal landscapes, offering a reflection on hope amidst a tumultuous world. Todd Hido's celebrated career has been showcased globally, influencing both fine art photography and cinematic productions.

An opening reception and book signing with artist in attendance will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 5-7pm at Minnesota Street Project.

For further information, contact info@casemorekirkeby.com or visit http://www.toddhido.com.

About Todd Hido:
Renowned for his hauntingly evocative images of suburban landscapes, Todd Hido's work has been exhibited internationally and is held in numerous collections.

About Casemore Gallery:
Dedicated to showcasing innovative works, Casemore Gallery provides a dynamic platform for artistic exploration.

Exhibition Details:
Title: "Some Polar Expiation, an Enormous Cat, a Complete Collection of Cinematic Houses at Night, a Starlet, a Mentor, some Assorted Reveries & a Message from the Future: Photographs by Todd Hido"
On View: May 4 - June 29, 2024
Location: Minnesota Street Project, 1150 25th Street
Opening Reception and Book Signing: Saturday, May 4, 5-7pm

Marina Luz Hido
Todd Hido - Casemore Gallery
+1 415-851-9808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Casemore Gallery Presents Comprehensive Retrospective Exhibition Featuring Todd Hido

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more