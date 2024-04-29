Unifimoney attains SOC2 Type 2 Certification, further enhancing its leading wealthtech platform
Security and compliance are the core of what we do. Achieving SOC2 compliance certification is a mark of our commitment to our mission to help millions of Americans achieve financial security”SOMERVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unifimoney Tech QOBZ LLC “Unifimoney”, a leading provider of digital wealth management solutions for community banks and credit unions today announced the attainment of coveted System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 certification.
— Ben Soppitt CEO Unifimoney
The SOC 2 qualification highlights Unifimoney’s persistent dedication to cybersecurity effectiveness and reaffirms the company’s leadership position in the wealthtech sector.
The accreditation process, carried out by an external and independent CPA firm, involves examinations, cybersecurity training, and staff references and is an indication to the substantial work put forward by the Unifimoney team.
As a leading provider of digital wealth management solutions to community banks and credit unions, Unfimoney is fully committed to the protection and responsible handling of user data. The importance of privacy and security in the digital age has never been greater and Unifimoney is dedicated to upholding the highest standards in data protection.
Ben Soppitt Founder and CEO of Unifimoney said, “Security and compliance are the core of what we do and our bank and credit union customers and the platforms we partner with demand the highest standards in both. Achieving SOC2 compliance certification is a mark of our commitment to our mission to help millions of Americans achieve and maintain financial security in collaboration with community financial institutions.”
About Unifimoney Tech QOBZ LLC
A wealtech company providing a turnkey digital wealth management to community banks and credit unions within their existing online banking with a no code implementation in a few weeks. Today Unifimoney supports self-directed trading in stocks, ETF’s, money market funds, precious metals and digital assets in addition to Robo advisory.
Unifimoney is a technology company not a bank. Investment services provided by Unifimoney RIA QOBZ LLC an SEC registered investment advisor. Unifimoney is majority owned by Palm Ventures, a Family Office backed social impact investment company.
To learn more visit www.unifimoney.com
