HIP Video Promo Presents: Ginny Luke & Orianthi team up on brand new video "Devil At My Heels"

Ginny Luke & her electric violin are shaking up the music industry in her brand new single "Devil At My Heels"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally renowned electric violinist, Ginny Luke has emerged back on the music scene ready to leave a bold impression. The singer, songwriter, and violinist has built up her reputation as a multi-talented creative in the music industry while exhibiting strength and integrity. Hailing from a quaint town in Iowa, Ginny Luke’s musical journey began at the tender age of 3 when she first picked up the violin. Guided by her parents’ unwavering support and passion for music, Ginny’s childhood was steeped in melodic inspiration. Taking a bold leap at just 15, she ventured to Los Angeles. Her tireless work ethic and commitment to her craft propelled her toward boundless opportunities. Like touring with Meat Loaf at age 20 and recording with legends like Britney Spears and The Foo Fighters.

Ginny aims to infuse every piece of music she creates with bold and fearless energy. Her musical endeavors have also taught her a lot about staying strong and upholding her values. She’s known for speaking up for women in the music industry and hopes to help people find their own strength through her music. Ginny Luke’s musical journey is nothing short of inspirational and she is just getting started.

Reuniting with Harrison Sanborn, Ginny channels the realization of personal empowerment in her latest music video, “Devil at My Heels” offering a symbolic portrayal through her artistic expression. In the leading track of her upcoming album, Ginny’s commanding vocals and dynamic electric violin solo serve to amplify her declaration of strength and triumph over adversity. The electric violin becomes a symbol of rebellion, shattering stereotypes and challenging conventional norms associated with it. Ginny’s music and self-realization of power come to life through visionary storytelling and powerful symbolism in her music video.

The “Devil At My Heels” video depicts Ginny and a male counterpart navigating a passionate yet tumultuous relationship. Initially, Ginny exudes happiness and freedom. However, as the narrative unfolds, it becomes evident that the male lead harbors ulterior motives, serving as a detrimental force in Ginny’s life. The red-soaked video symbolizes the male lead’s sinister intentions. Tragically, he betrays Ginny by selling her prized violin leaving her anguished and disappointed. In the climax, Ginny confronts the man amid a flickering fire, symbolizing her resilience and inner strength. In a defiant act, she destroys his guitar, reclaiming her agency and asserting her independence. The video concludes with a powerful image of Ginny reunited with her beloved violin, illuminated by the flames—a testament to her self-realization and empowerment.

