Infrastructure Projects Underway Across Finger Lakes Region

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is getting underway on a series of projects that will enhance safety and improve mobility for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists across the Finger Lakes Region. The projects, which represent a $46.9 million investment in the region’s infrastructure, will rehabilitate key bridges, restore road surfaces, reconfigure intersections and make other improvements that will help keep people and commerce moving along some of the most heavily traveled roads in the Finger Lakes, including Interstate 390. They are part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity and transportation opportunities for communities all across the state.

“Modernizing our transportation infrastructure is vital to ensuring that all the communities of New York State stay connected and continue to grow and prosper,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments in the Finger Lakes will increase mobility, reduce congestion, create more resilient roads and bridges and make it easier for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to get around one of the most beautiful regions of our state.”

Work getting underway this spring includes year two of a $26.7 million project to rehabilitate pavement on Interstate 390 between exits 10 and 8 in Livingston County. This project began last year in the northbound lanes and will continue with crews completing work in the southbound lanes through 2024. Interstate 390 is one of the most critical highways in New York State, connecting much of the Finger Lakes Region between I-86 in the south to the Lake Ontario State Parkway in the north. This project builds on the success of NYSDOT’s previous $35 million investment to rehab pavement between exits 10 and 12 along I-390.

Additional investments being implemented this year include:

$6 million to rehabilitate bridges carrying I-390 over Commerce Drive in the Town of North Dansville, Livingston County. The project will replace the bridge decks, install new girders and make structural repairs to extend the service life of these structures, ensuring that visitors and residents can utilize all that the Dansville community has to offer, including nearby Stony Brook State Park. The project is slated for completion in fall 2024.

$4.8 million to continue last year’s work rehabilitating pavement along State Route 31 from the Monroe County-Wayne County line to the Hamlet of Macedon, Wayne County. Additional work includes extending the existing culvert near Wayneport Road, enhancing sidewalk and curb ramps along the roadway throughout the project footprint, and deliver signal upgrades throughout the corridor. Major work is slated for completion in fall 2024.

$3.6 million to upgrade the interchange between State Route 386 (Scottsville Road) and I-390 in the Town of Chili, Monroe County. Work includes realigning the ramps connecting I-390 to State Route 386, upgrading signals and installing an additional lane along the ramp connecting I-390 southbound to State Route 386 to better accommodate traffic and reduce backups. These ramps are critical for motorists as they facilitate access to a number of nearby points of interest, including the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, Strong Memorial Hospital, Genesee Valley Park, and Rochester Institute of Technology. The project is slated for completion in August 2024.

to upgrade the interchange between State Route 386 (Scottsville Road) and I-390 in the Town of Chili, Monroe County. Work includes realigning the ramps connecting I-390 to State Route 386, upgrading signals and installing an additional lane along the ramp connecting I-390 southbound to State Route 386 to better accommodate traffic and reduce backups. These ramps are critical for motorists as they facilitate access to a number of nearby points of interest, including the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, Strong Memorial Hospital, Genesee Valley Park, and Rochester Institute of Technology. The project is slated for completion in August 2024. $2.6 million to enhance the intersection of State Route 18 (Latta Road) and North Greece Road in the Town of Greece, Monroe County. The project will install designated left-turn lanes and upgrade traffic signals at this heavily trafficked intersection. Project completion is expected in the fall 2024.

$1.8 million to improve State Route 31 between State Route 19 and Transit Way in the Town of Sweden, Monroe County. Work includes the resurfacing of the roadway and the installation of a center turning lane and a new drainage system along this key roadway that serves nearby business corridors and provides access to the Village of Brockport in the north, State Route 531 to the east and to Genesee County in the west. The project is slated for completion in August 2024.

$1.4 million to rehabilitate State Route 5&20 from Lake Street in the City of Geneva, Ontario County to the Ontario County-Seneca County line. This project will reduce the roadway from two lanes in each direction to one lane eastbound and two west bound, providing additional space for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project will enhance connectivity to nearby attractions, such as downtown Geneva and Seneca Lake State Park, as well as to the famous Finger Lakes Wine Region along Seneca Lake. Additionally, this work builds on the City of Geneva’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects to enhance State Route 5&20 within the city. Major work is slated to be completed by June 2024.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Construction season is upon us, which means you will see our crews out there continuing to advance Governor Hochul’s historic infrastructure investments - delivering on the promise to invest in our communities. When we invest in our transportation network, we invest in the success and vitality of our regional economies. That is why I am excited to begin these diverse projects in the Finger Lakes, which will help ensure that our transportation system is safe, reliable, equitable and resilient for all users of the network.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Making these long-overdue improvements to some of the most heavily-trafficked roads in our region — including Interstate 390 — is important to improving our transportation infrastructure and revitalizing our community. This rehabilitation project will help bring us closer to addressing our region’s transportation needs and promoting the equity and accessibility our neighbors deserve. I’m grateful to the New York State Department of Transportation and Governor Hochul for their efforts to address these issues, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Upstate New York needs safe roads and bridges, especially on crucial interstates. I want to thank Governor Hochul for prioritizing these repairs and NYSDOT for their work to make 390 a reliable route for daily drivers and visitors to our community.”

State Senator Pam Helming said, "Infrastructure investments in our roads and bridges are essential to our region's economic growth and success and the safety of the public. Thank you to our state and regional DOT and our local highway crews for their consistent hard work and commitment."

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “Investing in transportation and infrastructure is critical to the safety and prosperity of the Finger Lakes region. These upgrades go beyond the roads we travel and the bridges we cross but enable us to increase economic and workforce development opportunities, bring equity to our cities and towns, and most importantly, better connect communities throughout the Finger Lakes.”

Assemblymember Stephen Hawley said, “I am pleased to see these funds being put to good use in the region to help improve infrastructure for all. The safety of the motorists on our roads is of the utmost importance, so it is great to see $1.8 million for Rt. 31 in the Town of Sweden.”

Assemblymember Josh Jensen said, I'm pleased to see New York state continuing to invest in our roads and highways. As our infrastructure continues to see wear and tear, this investment is critical in keeping all those who use our roads safe. I'm especially happy to see resources allocated to updating and modernizing Interstate 390. I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition and the positive impact they will have on our community and region as a whole."

Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes said, “Our infrastructure effects each and every one of us, each and every day whether through our own daily commutes, the delivery of our post and packages, or response from emergency services. These construction projects are necessary to keep travelers safe, ensure prompt emergency response, prevent damage to vehicles, and more. Investing in improvements to and rehabilitation of I-390 will not only benefit residents of Livingston County but also tourists that travel to visit the beautiful Livingston County and Finger Lakes region.”

Assemblymember Brian Manktelow said, “An investment in our infrastructure is an investment in our people. Whether it is a drive to work, school, to see friends or family, we all use the road, and State Route 31 is a major component of that trip. This corridor not only gets you to where you are going but is your first glimpse into our community. I thank the State DOT for their continued investment into our infrastructure and ensuring we all have a safe road to drive home to.”

Chair of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors David L. LeFeber said, “The efforts being undertaken to significantly improve infrastructure throughout Livingston County will play a key role in advancing our economic development and tourism goals long into the future. Investments in our roadways, bridges, highways and other critical infrastructure will enhance mobility and provide visitors and residents alike with further opportunity to explore all that Livingston County has to offer. I want to thank the State for its commitment to modernization and creating additional economic opportunity in the Finger Lakes Region.”

Lane and roadway closures may be necessary for crews to be able to complete these projects. Those and other impacts to traffic will be communicated throughout the construction season.

All construction activities are weather dependent. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY app.

Follow the New York State Department of Transportation on Twitter at @NYSDOT and @NYSDOTRochester. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.

Accelerating Finger Lakes Forward

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here. ​