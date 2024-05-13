Hallite Showcases Advanced Sealing Solutions for the Process Industry at ACHEMA 2024
Custom services, high-performance sealing products, and technology innovation drive Hallite’s presence at the industry’s leading trade fair
We invite ACHEMA attendees to look for Dichtelemente Hallite GmbH in Hall 8, Stand G13. Come meet our technical experts and hear how Hallite’s products and services are helping the process industry.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallite, a global supplier of high-performance sealing solutions for fluid technology and the process industry, is pleased to be exhibiting at the 34th ACHEMA, Frankfurt am Main, from June 10-14. ACHEMA is a biennial event and a leading trade show for the process industries. It gathers chemists, engineers, process technicians, biotechnologists, energy and environmental experts, IT specialists, and skilled professionals from many other disciplines worldwide. In 2022, the event hosted more than 70,000 attendees from 127 countries and over 2,200 exhibitors from 51 countries. This year’s fair features six innovation themes with stages in the exhibition halls according to each respective topic, including digital, green, lab, pharma, process, and hydrogen innovation.
“We invite ACHEMA attendees to look for Dichtelemente Hallite GmbH in Hall 8, Stand G13. Come meet our technical experts and hear how Hallite’s products and services are helping the process industry quickly solve some of its biggest problems and meet new challenges,” said Stephan Estel, Hallite product group manager. “Hallite has over 120 years of knowledge and expertise in sealing technology founded on personalized consulting that often leads to tailor-made sealing solutions according to customer-specific requirements. We are proud to partner with the process industry to help customers achieve business-critical objectives, and we look forward to discussing how our specialists are prepared to help them.”
Innovation towards sustainability, efficiency, flexibility, and new technologies that enhance product quality and safety are among the topics the industry will explore. A highlight will be conversations about the development of hydrogen technologies. Hallite is eager to share how the company is leveraging its expertise to drive progress around solutions that address these topics, including meeting the challenges of the energy transition into the hydrogen economy. The company’s OptiSeal® high-performance sealing solution for process applications, engineered for the most extreme conditions, will be on display. Visitors to the stand will also learn more about services beyond seals, such as repair sealing kits, assembly sets, and custom-designed packaging.
About Hallite
Hallite is the global fluid power industry’s specialist partner of advanced sealing solutions for the hydraulics and process industry. Since 1903, Hallite has manufactured and supplied specialist engineering components, like rod and piston seals, wipers and scrapers, O-rings, bearings, and other high-performance rubber and plastic parts. Hallite also manufactures customized machined seals that meet the process industry’s need for specific applications and advanced solutions. For more information, visit www.hallite.com.
