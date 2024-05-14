TapClicks Announces New AI-Enabled Media Planner Solution

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced a new product, the TapClicks Media Planner. Media Planner technology is based on a partnership between TapClicks and Compulse.

The combined solution will simplify the media selling process with data-driven media planning, proposal generation and integrated campaign fulfillment. Fueled by AI, it helps agencies and media companies save time and money in advertising operations, reduce media costs, accelerate the sales cycle, and engage more clients.

TapClicks Media Planner automates client proposals, tracks their status, and executes digital media campaigns. It features a built-in proposal generator, editable by the user, supporting custom branding. It uses AI to build and deliver dynamic, omnichannel client proposals in minutes, not hours, utilizing outcome-based product recommendations. It also fast-tracks campaign fulfillment. When the proposal is accepted, marketers can add creative, contracts, and other elements in one place. One-click activation sends the order to execution.

“Media Planner uses machine learning/AI to automate omnichannel ad proposals, so that customers can plan more campaigns in less time,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks. “AI speeds up and improves the proposal-generation process, enabling customers to do the deep, strategic work required to grow their businesses.”

“Through Compulse, customers leveraging the new TapClicks Media Planner will have a unified solution with the ability to generate more revenue and improve profit margins through the automation of sales and order workflows, while getting access to premium, brand-safe video ad inventory at significantly reduced prices,” said Jonathan Muzio, VP, Business Development at Compulse.

Media Planner will be available in May 2024 for agency and media campaigns, to help reduce turnaround times, eliminate errors, and increase revenue. It is integrated with the TapClicks Smart Marketing platform, which helps unify, quantify, automate, and deliver results for digital marketing campaigns from setup and workflow management to ad delivery, reporting and analysis.

About Compulse:

Compulse is a leading marketing technology and managed services company built for local media and agencies. Compulse’s platform combines sales enablement, order management, fulfillment, and analytics into one consolidated solution designed to make digital advertising easier and more profitable. See www.compulse.com.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform, including over 7500 Martech / Adtech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.