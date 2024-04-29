Pennsylvania Estate Formerly Owned by Campbell Soup Heirs Set for Online Auction Beginning May 20th
1543 & 1539 Monk Rd., Gladwyne, PA 19035 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, May 20th 2024.
Located in one of Main Line’s coveted neighborhoods, the Linden Hill Estate in Gladwyne, PA will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with bids starting from $1.5M.GLADWYNE, PA, UNITEEDE STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the Linden Hill Estate in Gladwyne, PA. The property, previously listed for $11,900,000, is now headed to auction with bids starting from $1,500,000 on Monday, May 20th at 9:00 am EST.
Constructed from 1928 to 1931 by esteemed architect Edmund B. Gilchrist, the Linden Hill Estate stands as an enduring emblem of Philadelphia Main Line’s history. Spanning 14,467± sq. ft., the estate boasts 8 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, and 4 half baths, along with a separate 2-bedroom guest house, two saltwater swimming pools, and a tennis court. Adjacent to the estate, the Linden Hill Court features a 4-bedroom primary home, 2-bedroom guest house, 10-car garage, woodshop, and barn all adorned with cedar shake roofs.
The Linden Hill Estate was originally built for stockbroker Rodman Ellison Griscom. In the 1950s, it found new ownership under the family of John T. Dorrance, the chemist behind Campbell Soup's conception of condensed soup. The family lived there until the mid-1990s, adding to the estate's history. Today, the Linden Hill Estate is notable for its world-class architecture, spectacular gardens, and very private, park-like setting offering a retreat from the bustle of the world.
"The Linden Hill Estate offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for the most discerning buyers seeking an unparalleled setting with flexible, multi-generational living, working and recreational spaces," stated Lisa Yakulis of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. "The rich history, breathtaking architecture and endless amenities make it the most iconic property on Philadelphia's Main Line."
“Rarely does an estate of this caliber come to market,” stated Stacy Kirk, VP and Director of Client Development at Interluxe Auctions. “The remarkable blend of heritage and architectural grandeur make this property truly unique. We are excited to present the opportunity to acquire such a prestigious estate.”
The Linden Hill Estate is being offered in cooperation with Lisa Yakulis of Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, May 20th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm, and Sunday, May 19th, from 12:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12558 See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
