Veritas Collaborative Announces Expansion of Residential Care in Atlanta, Georgia

The eating disorder program offers a wide range of treatment services for children, adolescents, and adults of all ages

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Collaborative, a renowned leader in eating disorder treatment, has expanded its residential treatment offerings in Atlanta, Georgia to include adults of all ages. The program had previously accepted adults up to age 24. This change will address the growing demand for adult programming in the region.

“We’re pleased to extend care to more people in the Atlanta area,” said Taylor Rae Homesley, the facility's Executive Director. “It’s heartening to see more adults in the area reaching out for help with an eating disorder. With this program expansion, we’ll be able to meet this critical need for life-changing treatment.”

The Atlanta-based eating disorder treatment center, which provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, and OSFED, will now offer residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient service for children, adolescents, and adults of all ages. Inpatient services are currently available for those ages 8-24.

The facility offers both individualized care and group treatment to equip individuals and their communities of support with the skills necessary to continue eating disorder recovery and thrive in their personal and professional environments. For additional information about Veritas Collaborative or to inquire about treatment, contact 855-875-5812 or visit veritascollaborative.com.

About Veritas Collaborative

Veritas Collaborative offers specialty treatment for eating disorders, offering a full continuum of individualized, evidence-based services for ages eight and older, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient levels of care in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Our multidisciplinary team of treatment professionals includes physicians, psychiatrists, dietitians, therapists, nurses, teachers, culinary team members, and therapeutic assistants. Learn more at www.veritascollaborative.com. Veritas Collaborative is part of Accanto Health, the parent company of The Emily Program, Gather Behavioral Health, and Veritas Collaborative.