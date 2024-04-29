Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening in Bluffdale with Twelve Days of Free Car Washes
Fast-Growing Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on April 29 and Free Washes from May 1 to May 12
After eight years and more than fifty locations, Quick Quack has continued to bring more than just clean cars and a fun brand to dozens of Utah communities.”BLUFFDALE, UTAH, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest and fastest-growing chain of car washes in Utah, is giving away the top-tier car wash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on their newest car wash in Bluffdale. The new location brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in Utah to 51.
The new car wash is located at 1896 W Porter Rockwell Blvd. In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will hold a special fundraiser on Monday, April 29th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit the family of eight-year-old Jax, who suffers from a rare, progressive, fatal brain disease called Canavan disease. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the top “Ceramic Duck” wash package for a donation of any amount. Quick Quack will match donations from customers.
“After eight years and more than fifty locations, Quick Quack has continued to bring more than just clean cars and a fun brand to dozens of Utah communities” said Travis Kimball, Co-founder and CXO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”
Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $21.99 per month.
Travis Kimball
Quick Quack Car Wash
+ +1 916-256-2384
email us here