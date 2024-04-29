Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening in Bluffdale with Twelve Days of Free Car Washes

About

Quick Quack Car Wash is “Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere.” Quick Quack has 230 locations in Utah, Texas, Arizona, California, and Colorado and is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. Quick Quack celebrates a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™ More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.

