CenturionCARES Announces Successful Integration with Corelation's KeyStone Core
The integration of CenturionCARES' Next Teller IVR and Corelation's Keystone Core will enhance self-service experiences for Cedar Point FCU's members
“CenturionCARES always delivers top-notch solutions, and this integration with Corelation KeyStone follows suit. This was by far the best integration in the entire core conversion project.” ”OLDSMAR, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CenturionCARES, Inc., a leading provider of innovative member engagement solutions for the financial industry, today announced the successful core integration of its Next Teller IVR with Corelation's KeyStone Core Solution.
This integration streamlines the member experience for financial institutions by allowing them to leverage the advanced functionalities of Next Teller IVR directly within the KeyStone Core platform. Maryland’s Cedar Point Federal Credit Union® was the first to benefit from this integration, completed on February 5th.
Cedar Point’s Chief Information Officer BJ Sievers commented “CenturionCARES always delivers top-notch solutions, and this integration with Corelation KeyStone follows suit. The project team had a very clear and concise plan and was receptive to changes to meet our needs. This was by far the best integration in the entire core conversion project.”
The Credit Union’s members can access account information, make payments, and conduct other transactions conveniently through Next Teller’s intuitive interface, drawing information directly from the KeyStone Core. Along with the increased efficiency and convenience, the integration also eliminates the need for separate systems, thereby reducing IT infrastructure costs.
“We are thrilled with the opportunity to integrate with Corelation,” said Kirk R. Wormington, President & CEO at CenturionCARES. “Our CARES software is unique in its ability to integrate into virtually any financial core and network system, and adding Corelation to that list means customers like Cedar Point can now deliver best-in-class service experiences on any day or time their members prefer.”
About CenturionCARES
CenturionCARES is a leading provider of innovative member engagement solutions designed to empower financial institutions to build stronger relationships with their members. The company’s portfolio includes CARES Contact Center software, Connectx Hosted PBX, and CARES Predictive Dialer. Its flagship product, Next Teller IVR, is a robust and secure interactive voice response (IVR) platform that delivers exceptional member service 24/7. CenturionCARES is committed to providing its clients with cutting-edge solutions that enhance the member experience and drive business growth.
About Corelation
Corelation provides a modern, comprehensive core banking solution designed to meet the evolving needs of financial institutions. KeyStone Core offers a wide range of features and functionalities to support all aspects of a financial institution's operations. Corelation is dedicated to helping its clients achieve operational excellence and deliver superior service to their members.
