Shannon Latham Joins ShedHub as Board Member and Advisor

USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShedHub welcomed Shannon Latham as the newest Board Member and Advisor, effective Fall of 2023. With years of experience and knowledge about the shed industry, Latham's appointment is a significant milestone in ShedHub's strategic growth initiatives.

Shannon Latham began with foundational roles in procurement and sales in the shed industry, where he coordinated supply chains and mentoring sales teams across Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee. His expertise expanded as he took on leadership roles, significantly impacting sales strategies and operational efficiencies​.

However, it is his role as the creator and host of the Shed Geek Podcast that Latham is most known for. The podcast looks into various aspects of shed production and sales, with insights through discussions with experts from specific areas of the market​​. He synthesizes complex industry information and trends into accessible and engaging content in this podcast. He is an active community member, he engages in numerous speaking engagements and product demonstrations to educate and inspire those within the industry. With his expertise, he is expected to drive significant advancements in ShedHub's operations and strategic direction.

Jeff Huxmann, CEO of ShedHub, expresses his enthusiasm, "Shannon has become the voice of the shed industry and we are thrilled to have him guide our company into the future,”

For more details on Shannon Latham's role and future initiatives at ShedHub, or to schedule an interview, please contact info@shedgeek.com.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that connects customers with local shed and portable building manufacturers in their area. It simplifies the buying process by centralizing sellers and sheds in one place.