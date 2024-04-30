Dubai on Track to Become First Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere

Dubai is well on its way to becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in Eastern Hemisphere, setting the stage for accessible & inclusive global tourism.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce that Dubai has made remarkable progress in becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere. This milestone, achieved in just over a year, marks a significant chapter in Dubai’s commitment to inclusivity and awareness, aligning perfectly with Autism Acceptance Month this April.

This dedication is reflected in several key achievements:

• More than 14, 006 individuals working in Dubai's tourism industry have completed thorough training on autism and sensory awareness using the Dubai Way platform.

• More than 380 hotels have begun the certification process to become Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designated, ensuring a warm and relaxing stay for autistic travelers.

• There are more than 30 locations throughout Dubai that have already been awarded IBCCES certifications, certified locations include:

Aventura Park, Atlantis Aquaventure, Green Planet Dubai, Motiongate, The H Dubai Hotel, VIDA Dubai Marina Hotel, VIDA Creek Harbour Hotel, VIDA Emirates Hills, The ADDRESS Dubai Mall (former Fountain Views), The ADDRESS Downtown, ADDRESS Beach Resort, The ADDRESS Grand Creek Harbour, The Address Sky View, woo-hoo! Children's Museum, Dubai International Airport, Palace Downtown, Armani Dubai Hotel, Play DXB, EMAAR Adventure Park, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, Dubai Ice Rink, Kidzania Dubai, Kidzania Abu-Dhabi, Atlantis The Palm, Atlantis The Royal, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, Expo City Dubai, Reel Cinemas Dubai, Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre Hotel, Hotel Boulevard, The Heritage Hotel, JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Kempinski The Boulevard, and Kempinski Central Avenue, Emirates City-Check In locations in DIFC, Ajman, Port Rashid, and Dubai Harbour.

"Dubai's rapid progress is a shining example for destinations worldwide," said Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. “Typically, achieving Certified Autism Destination™ status would take a city three years and Dubai’s record-breaking pace reflects the strong community support and leadership from its key partners. For us, this is just the beginning, and we’re brimming with excitement for another year of teamwork, eager to see Dubai achieve Certified Autism Destination™ status by working closely together.”

One of the key drivers of Dubai's success is the implementation of DCT's Autism and Sensory Awareness training program on the Dubai Way platform. This training program, launched on World Autism Awareness Day in 2023, highlights the collaborative efforts of IBCCES, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

As the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) predicts a record-breaking year for global tourism in 2024, destinations prioritizing accessibility like Dubai stand to benefit the most. Dubai's well-defined roadmap, demonstrated by their remarkable progress towards becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere, serves as a valuable blueprint for the industry. Their success story, not only catering to the autistic community but also broadening their tourist base, offers valuable insights and paves the way for a more inclusive future of travel. This commitment to accessibility ensures everyone feels welcome to explore the world.

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.