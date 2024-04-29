Tasha Nesha’ Launches "How to Love" Ebook Kickstarter Campaign, Aiming to Deepen Spiritual & Emotional Connections
EINPresswire.com/ -- His Love Tash (HLT), a leading platform in spiritual and emotional empowerment, announces a Kickstarter campaign to fund the publication of their anticipated eBook and workbook, "How to Love." Set to conclude on Monday, May 6, 2024, this campaign leverages the all-or-nothing model to ensure funding.
Tasha Nesha', the founder of HLT and a passionate writer focused on the dynamics of love and relationships, aims to share her extensive knowledge through "How to Love." This resource provides readers with actionable strategies and exercises tailored to foster durable, significant relationships based on spiritual principles. She also holds her Masters Degree in counseling psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
The goal of the Kickstarter campaign is not only to cover the production costs of the book but also to enhance its availability for broader audiences.
"This campaign goes beyond publishing a book; it's about enriching lives and healing hearts," said Nesha'. "We are committed to making these resources accessible, including through initiatives like our 'Love Well' program, which delivers emotional healing tools to incarcerated women."
Supporters of Kickstarter can select from various rewards, including personalized eBook copies and handcrafted candles, designed to complement their journey toward personal insight and relationship improvement.
This fundraising effort is essential for HLT to update and reissue the eBook and workbook, helping to continue their mission of offering educational content that lights the path for their community. HLT provides a diverse array of products and services that promote holistic wellness, such as personal and group coaching, digital courses, and an active online community/app that facilitates ongoing support and connectivity.
HLT integrates The Father's Love principles into multiple life facets, encouraging spiritual and emotional wellness, career development, and creative expression. Their all-encompassing approach addresses each element of personal development, making spiritual and emotional guidance accessible to a broad audience.
While projects like these can face unforeseen delays and technical issues, HLT is dedicated to keeping all campaign backers well-informed and involved throughout the process. "We value the trust our community places in us. Our team is prepared to manage any challenges effectively, ensuring our supporters feel appreciated and acknowledged," added Nesha'.
His Love Tash encourages public participation in this empowering campaign, offering backers a chance to receive a valuable resource and contribute to a movement centered on love, healing, and spiritual growth. The successful completion of this Kickstarter will represent a pivotal achievement for HLT, reinforcing their commitment to empowering, educating, and inspiring through the power of The Father's Love.
The Father's Love refers to unconditional love, mercy, and deep spiritual connection as described in The Holy Bible.
For more information on the Kickstarter campaign and to view all reward options, users can visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/howtolove/how-to-love
Learn more at https://www.hislovetash.com/ or email tash@hislovetash.com.
About Company:
His Love Tash is a platform dedicated to empowering believers through educational materials and programs designed to enhance spiritual and emotional well-being. With a focus on holistic development and community support, HLT strives to foster transformative experiences that encourage personal and relational growth.
For updates follow Tasha Nesha’ on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SpeakinTash
Tasha Nesha’
Tasha Nesha', the founder of HLT and a passionate writer focused on the dynamics of love and relationships, aims to share her extensive knowledge through "How to Love." This resource provides readers with actionable strategies and exercises tailored to foster durable, significant relationships based on spiritual principles. She also holds her Masters Degree in counseling psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
The goal of the Kickstarter campaign is not only to cover the production costs of the book but also to enhance its availability for broader audiences.
"This campaign goes beyond publishing a book; it's about enriching lives and healing hearts," said Nesha'. "We are committed to making these resources accessible, including through initiatives like our 'Love Well' program, which delivers emotional healing tools to incarcerated women."
Supporters of Kickstarter can select from various rewards, including personalized eBook copies and handcrafted candles, designed to complement their journey toward personal insight and relationship improvement.
This fundraising effort is essential for HLT to update and reissue the eBook and workbook, helping to continue their mission of offering educational content that lights the path for their community. HLT provides a diverse array of products and services that promote holistic wellness, such as personal and group coaching, digital courses, and an active online community/app that facilitates ongoing support and connectivity.
HLT integrates The Father's Love principles into multiple life facets, encouraging spiritual and emotional wellness, career development, and creative expression. Their all-encompassing approach addresses each element of personal development, making spiritual and emotional guidance accessible to a broad audience.
While projects like these can face unforeseen delays and technical issues, HLT is dedicated to keeping all campaign backers well-informed and involved throughout the process. "We value the trust our community places in us. Our team is prepared to manage any challenges effectively, ensuring our supporters feel appreciated and acknowledged," added Nesha'.
His Love Tash encourages public participation in this empowering campaign, offering backers a chance to receive a valuable resource and contribute to a movement centered on love, healing, and spiritual growth. The successful completion of this Kickstarter will represent a pivotal achievement for HLT, reinforcing their commitment to empowering, educating, and inspiring through the power of The Father's Love.
The Father's Love refers to unconditional love, mercy, and deep spiritual connection as described in The Holy Bible.
For more information on the Kickstarter campaign and to view all reward options, users can visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/howtolove/how-to-love
Learn more at https://www.hislovetash.com/ or email tash@hislovetash.com.
About Company:
His Love Tash is a platform dedicated to empowering believers through educational materials and programs designed to enhance spiritual and emotional well-being. With a focus on holistic development and community support, HLT strives to foster transformative experiences that encourage personal and relational growth.
For updates follow Tasha Nesha’ on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SpeakinTash
Tasha Nesha’
His Love Tash
tash@hislovetash.com