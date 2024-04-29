M3 and Paymerang Expand Partnership to Accelerate Payment Automation for Hotel Finance Teams

Joint solution provides transformative efficiency and security to supercharge growth for forward-thinking hotel groups

RICHMOND, VA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M3, LLC (“M3” and formerly known as M3 Accounting Services, Inc.), North America’s #1 provider of accounting software and services, and Paymerang, a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation solutions for modern enterprises across America, today announced M3 and Paymerang will jointly market Paymerang’s award-winning payment automation technology to M3 Accounting CoreTM customers under M3’s newly restructured strategic alliance program.

The seamless API integration of Paymerang’s solution with the M3 Accounting Core™ solution enables users to swiftly and securely pay vendors electronically, bypassing the manual and fraud-laden check issuance process. With Paymerang’s industry-leading software and dedicated payment operations team, hoteliers gain a turnkey solution that can unleash automation to liberate finance staff for strategic endeavors, ultimately enhancing guest experiences and boosting hotel profitability.

Casi Johnson, President of M3, comments: "Through our collaboration and long-term partnership with Paymerang, we empower each hotel operator to leverage payment automation, thus optimizing their accounting processes and granting immediate insight into their financial status. We're excited to deliver this robust enhancement to our customers.”

“We’re thrilled to build on our relationship with M3, under their new strategic alliance program, a valued partner since 2019,” said Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang. “As a Preferred Partner, Paymerang looks forward to building on the amazing work we’ve been doing to automate AP processes, reduce fraud, and support hotel finance teams during times of unprecedented growth and change. We believe that our solution is a lifesaver for today’s over-worked accounting teams, enabling high employee satisfaction, streamlined hotel operations, and growth through acquisitions. We’re excited to talk more about our solution at the upcoming M3 2024 Partners’ Meeting.”

To learn more about M3 Accounting Core, visit: https://www.m3as.com/software/accounting-core/

To learn more about Paymerang, visit: https://www.paymerang.com/industries/hospitality/

About M3

Built by hoteliers exclusively for hoteliersTM, M3 is a robust cloud-based financial platform and services company serving over 8,000+ properties across North America’s hospitality industry helping drive cost savings, revenue enhancement, and business insight. With over 25 years in business, M3 touts a 95 percent customer retention rate. Used by over 1,000 management groups and owner-operators and hotels of all sizes, the platform works seamlessly with other key systems and tools in the hospitality industry. It offers robust accounting and financial analysis across entire portfolios with optional operations and time management features. M3’s Professional Services team provides on-demand accounting and bookkeeping support for hotels and portfolios of any size by offering a full range of customized accounting solutions that can scale with a hotelier’s needs. Privately held and employee-owned, M3 continues to constantly enhance products and services with regular releases and updates. “M3”, “CoreSelect“, “M3 Concierge”, and “Accounting Core” are all trademarks owned by M3; all other marks are owned by their respective owners. For more information, visit www.m3as.com.

About Paymerang

Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings Accounts Payable (AP) departments into the modern age. Paymerang's platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, and improves efficiency, while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at https://www.paymerang.com/.

