Northwest Battle Buddies Launches Pledge-A-Pup Program to Support Veterans Battling PTSD
Empowering Supporters to Make a Difference in the Lives of America's Heroes
Our Battle Buddies are more than just dogs; they are lifelines for our American heroes.”BATTLEGROUND, WA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Battle Buddies, a leading organization dedicated to providing professionally trained service dogs to Veterans battling with PTSD, is proud to announce the launch of its Pledge-a-Pup Program.
— Shannon Walker, CEO and Founder of Northwest Battle Buddies
Northwest Battle Buddies are more than just dogs; they are lifelines for American heroes, providing crucial support in managing living with PTSD. With a 100% success rate among its 244 teams, Northwest Battle Buddies is committed to helping Veteran handlers overcome the challenges of PTSD and live with hope and resilience. Designed to empower supporters to make a tangible difference in the lives of America’s heroes, the Pledge-A-Pup Program offers individuals the opportunity to support the training and care of future Northwest Battle Buddies.
Supporters can join the cause through the Pledge-A-Pup Program, a monthly giving program that allows individuals to contribute to the training and care of future Northwest Battle Buddies. For a nominal fee, participants can select a pup to support from puppyhood through fostering and training until they are paired with a Veteran.
“Our Battle Buddies are more than just dogs; they are lifelines for our American heroes,” says Shannon Walker, CEO and Founder of Northwest Battle Buddies. “Through our Pledge-A-Pup Program, supporters can directly contribute to the training and support of these incredible animals, enabling them to provide crucial assistance to Veterans in need.”
Each Northwest Battle Buddies dog undergoes five months of professional training to assist Veterans in handling the stressors of everyday life, including anxiety, seclusion, and depression. With a success rate of 100% among over 244 teams, Northwest Battle Buddies is committed to helping Veteran handlers overcome the harsh realities of PTSD and live with hope and resilience.
“Pledging a Pup is a meaningful way for individuals to support our mission and make a lasting impact on the lives of Veterans,” adds Walker.
Supporting a pup means supporting 5 months of professional training so they can provide for their partners, by waking their Veteran from nightmares, interrupting anxiety attacks, redirecting flashbacks, alerting on adrenaline, providing a social barrier in public, performing pressure therapy, and providing a constant feeling of safety.
Pledging a Pup is as easy as 1-2-3:
1. Choose Your Pup: Pick your pup and fill out the form for each.
2. Get Your Certificate: Receive your personalized Pledge-A-Pup Certificate.
3. Stay Updated: Enjoy regular email updates on your pup’s journey.
For more information and to pledge your support, visit www.northwestbattlebuddies.org/pledge-a-pup.
About Northwest Battle Buddies:
Northwest Battle Buddies is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing professionally trained service dogs to Veterans battling PTSD, helping them regain their freedom and independence - with a 100% success rate.
