Scribetech becomes an AXREM member to bring Augnito AI-powered speech recognition to the imaging community
Strengthening its position as a diagnostics reporting innovator, Scribetech joins AXREM UK trade association for suppliers of imaging healthcare IT equipment.
AXREM and its other member organisations share our priorities, ambitions and the ultimate aim of improving patient care. As a member we’re forging a closer connection to the wider imaging community.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As UK healthcare continues its process of innovation, transformation and digitalisation, collaboration is vital. IT and equipment providers have an important role to play in addressing the emerging needs of healthcare professionals, responding to market changes, and steering the sector in-line with regulatory and compliance expectations.
— Shiraz Austin, MD at Scribetech (UK) Ltd & Co-Founder of Augnito
To play a more active role in this process and champion sophisticated clinical speech recognition solutions in diagnostics and imaging, Scribetech, creator of Augnito, has joined AXREM as a new member.
“We know speech recognition has been instrumental in changing how radiologists work, since their early adoption of the technology in the 1980’s; we also know how today’s advanced and highly accurate speech recognition, powered by AI, has the ability to really help healthcare transform,” stated Shiraz Austin, Managing Director at Scribetech (UK) Ltd and Co-Founder of Augnito. “With an industry leading solution offering an easy and efficient way to transcribe and digitalise imaging and diagnostics reporting as well as full integration with clinical systems, it’s crucial that we maximise our engagement with the radiology community—not just the healthcare professionals we support, but other technology providers and regulators. Our membership of AXREM reflects our commitment to leading the conversation around the future of imaging and healthcare.”
Established as the Association of X-Ray Equipment Manufacturers, AXREM has evolved over the past few years as the nature of diagnostic imaging equipment has changed. Today, AXREM is the largest UK trade association for suppliers of diagnostic imaging, radiotherapy and patient monitoring equipment, bringing together over 60 member companies. AXREM represents almost all of the UK market and, as a result, is an influential voice to represent its members’ views at every level of healthcare.
AXREM membership provides industry validation for Augnito, increasing its credibility as a reliable, high-quality solution in the medical imaging market. Additionally, membership also opens up a number of significant strategic benefits for Scribetech as part of the imaging community.
AXREM members receive regular industry insights and expertise, allowing Augnito to remain relevant to the real requirements of radiologists. Members can also take part in opportunities to network and collaborate, opening doors to new ways to integrate leading technology with Augnito and vice versa, as well as forums to share best practice.
Together, these membership benefits increase Scribetech’s ability to position Augnito strategically in the marketplace, drive growth opportunities, foster innovation, and strengthen its competitive advantage.
Austin added: “AXREM and its other member organisations share our priorities, ambitions and the ultimate aim of improving patient care. As a member, we’re forging a closer connection to the rest of the radiology and imaging community. This includes consultants, radiologists and radiographers, but also technology providers who can benefit from how easily Augnito can be integrated into their solutions. As a result, we’re able to bring the benefits of accurate, AI-powered speech recognition to more solutions and existing workflows.”
Augnito offers 99.9% accurate speech recognition in dedicated software, including desktop apps, browser-based interfaces, and mobile apps. Augnito was also developed with connectivity and integration in mind, including a comprehensive API and SDK to add native speech to existing systems including EPRs.
Austin concluded: “We’re looking forward to cementing our position as the leading provider of speech recognition in radiology and becoming part of the AXREM ecosystem.”
About Augnito from Scribetech
Augnito is a secure, cloud-based, AI-driven clinical speech recognition product suite. It offers fast, easy ways to capture live clinical data on any device with 99% accuracy, support for multiple medical specialities, and no need for voice profile training. Augnito brings seamless speech recognition to daily workflows and third-party clinical systems, turning medical information into clinical documentation and making healthcare intelligence securely accessible everywhere. Augnito was co-developed by Scribetech, a clinical voice solutions innovator, fusing 20 years of transcription and digital dictation services to the NHS, speech-to-text, and clinical coding solutions for the healthcare sector, and its own speech recognition engine with advanced voice AI technology. Visit www.scribetech.co.uk for more details or contact augnito@scribetech.co.uk.
About AXREM
AXREM’s member companies supply most of the diagnostic medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment installed in UK hospitals. They work with Consultant Radiologists, Radiographers and Practitioners, Oncologists, and a wide range of healthcare professionals in delivering healthcare to patients using our technologies. Our members have unique knowledge, experience and insight into the workflow and challenges faced by healthcare professionals on a day-to-day basis, which enables us to develop and offer innovative solutions to improve the speed and quality of diagnostic procedures and treatments with our aim of improving patient care. Although our members operate in a highly competitive commercial environment and in strict conformity with UK laws and regulations, certain issues such as this require focus and resolution on an industry-wide basis. For further information about this press release please contact AXREM Chief Executive Officer – Sally Edgington.
