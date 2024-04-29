Growth Trajectory of the Spiral Freezer Market 2032: Innovations, Demand Dynamics, and Market Trends a CAGR of 4.9%

Owing to a rise in demand for spiral freezer from meat processing, bakery products, seafood, and others.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, The spiral freezer market size was valued at $4.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

A freezing method known as spiral freezing utilizes freezers that efficiently preserve a large quantity of food while occupying minimal space and preserving high quality. This technique enables the food and beverage industries to retain the moisture, flavor, and texture of specific products such as ice cream, frozen pizza, meat, bakery items, and more throughout the freezing process. Spiral freezers typically employ cryogenic or mechanical refrigeration techniques and are widely adopted in the food manufacturing and preservation sector due to their ability to rapidly and effectively freeze a diverse range of food products in a safe manner.

Top Impacting Factors:

The increasing demand for frozen meat and bakery goods is expected to drive the growth of the spiral freezer market. Factors such as the need for expanded freezing capacity, the ability to produce large volumes of frozen foods, and heightened reliability requirements in adverse weather conditions are projected to contribute to market expansion. Additionally, the demand for cost-effective maintenance is expected to fuel market growth on a global scale.

Furthermore, companies operating in the spiral freezer market offer a range of products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of their clientele. The market is segmented by capacity into small, medium, and large capacity spiral freezers. Among these, medium-capacity spiral freezers held the largest market share in 2022, with significant growth anticipated for large capacity units during the forecast period.

Driving Factors:

The market is mainly driven due to an increase in demand for frozen food and seafood. Moreover, the rise in consumption of seasonal food throughout the year has fueled the spiral freezer market growth. However, strict government regulations in food & beverages manufacturing sectors negatively impact the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancements in food processing equipment such as spiral freezers are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market.

Most of the players have adopted strategies such as product launch & development and business expansion. For example, in May 2021, FPS Food Process Solutions launched their game-changing technology, the Spiral Immersion System (SIS) targeting food processors in North America as their first market. This is considered a game changer for food processors looking for superior performance as well as savings in labor and energy costs.

Similarly, DSI Dantech has announced a new Innovation Center in Philly, France. DSI Dantech is represented with a fully operational spiral freezer designed to minimize the cost per kg treated product, ensure a low energy consumption, and guarantee the maximum yield. Such strategies are fueling the spiral freezers market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players:

Mayekawa, SCANICO A/S, RMF Works, Dantech Freezing Systems, VDL Systems BV, GEA Group AG, FPS food process solutions, Linde plc, Sinteco impianti, ICS Spiral Freezers

Segmentation Based On:

By Capacity -

Small Capacity

Medium Capacity

Large Capacity

By Application

Meat Processing

Seafood

Bakery

Others

By Business

OEM

Aftermarket

