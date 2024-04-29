Synergy SKY enables closed captions on SIP video in Teams meetings, simplifying accessibility for government agencies

By enabling closed captions within Teams meetings for all video conferencing systems, we empower government agencies to seamlessly connect with a broader audience and adhere to accessibility mandates” — Ståle Reitan

OSLO, NORWAY, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy SKY today announced a groundbreaking update to its industry-leading Synergy SKY CONNECT solution. With this update, Synergy SKY CONNECT becomes the world's first interoperability system to support displaying Closed Captions within Microsoft Teams meetings for standards-based video conferencing systems.

This critical advancement significantly simplifies accessibility compliance for government agencies adhering to the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 (Section 508) https://www.section508.gov/ and the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Information and Communication Technology (ICT) requirements.

“Ensuring inclusive communication experiences is a core value at Synergy SKY,” said Ståle Reitan, CEO, at Synergy SKY. “By enabling closed captions within Teams meetings for all video conferencing systems, we empower government agencies to seamlessly connect with a broader audience and adhere to accessibility mandates.”

Key Benefits for Government Agencies:

• Effortless Accessibility: Synergy SKY CONNECT automatically displays closed captions within Teams meetings for users on standards-based video conferencing systems, eliminating the need for additional equipment or complex configurations.

• Improved Communication: Closed captions ensure everyone can fully participate in Teams meetings, regardless of their hearing ability, fostering a more inclusive and productive environment.

• Simplified Compliance: Synergy SKY CONNECT empowers government agencies to effortlessly meet the accessibility requirements outlined in Section 508 and the FAR’s ICT provisions.

About Synergy SKY

Synergy SKY is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that bridge the gap between traditional video conferencing systems and modern web-based meeting platforms. Synergy SKY CONNECT, the company’s flagship solution, allows users on standards-based video conferencing systems to seamlessly join and participate in meetings hosted on platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet.

See captions from Teams Meeting on a SIP video device