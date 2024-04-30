Enrique Sacau, Group CEO of Kneip, Appointed Chairman of the Board at Greenworlder

Greenworlder is delighted to announce the appointment of Enrique Sacau as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors

LUXEMBOURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG, April 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Enrique brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our board.A dual British and Spanish citizen, Enrique has spent the last four years in Luxembourg as the Group CEO of Kneip. Prior to Kneip, Enrique held senior leadership positions at renowned companies such as Equiniti, FNZ, and DXC Technologies. He is recognised for his exceptional leadership, particularly in driving growth and expansion.With a strong background in M&A and a proven track record of driving business development projects across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the USA, Enrique is well-equipped to work with the management of Greenworlder to support our next phase of growth and success.Enrique's passions extend beyond his professional endeavours to travel, food, opera, and history. He also holds a PhD from the University of Oxford, underscoring his commitment to lifelong learning and excellence.Reflecting on his appointment, Enrique said, "The innovative approach of Greenworlder's peer-to-peer offsetting platform immediately drew my attention. It helps that it’s very different from my day-to-day in financial services. The opportunity for businesses to make a visible difference and connect with key consumer groups such as Millennials and Generation Z is compelling. These are the consumers who will dictate future market trends, and engaging with them through sustainability is not just necessary—it's exciting."Greenworlder is a social media app that rewards users for uploading sustainable actions. Actions can be as little as swapping out meat with a vegetarian option for tonights dinner, or as big as opting to take a train instead of plane for your next trip. Greenworlder is developing an extensive list of partner retailers in which users can then use their in-app rewards for discounts and special offers.Greenworlder's mission is to make sustainability mainstream amongst the generations of our future to drive conversations forward and help create the change makers of tomorrow. All while rewarding them for doing so!

