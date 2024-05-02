NewVue Inc. Announces Strategic Reseller Partnership with InsiteOne to Enhance Radiology Workflow Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- NewVue.ai, born from the radiology technology pioneers behind peerVue and recognized as a trailblazer in cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with InsiteOne, a leader in clinical image management and Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) solutions. This partnership authorizes InsiteOne to resell NewVue's flagship product, EmpowerSuite Radiologist Worklist / Workflow Orchestrator and Command Center, reinforcing the shared mission of transforming radiology practices with state-of-the-art technology.
EmpowerSuite elevates radiology workflows to a new level by automatically presenting the best-suited radiologist with a curated worklist based on an algorithm that incorporates each radiologist's preferences, balances business and clinical priorities, and significantly reduces administrative overhead.
This cloud-native radiology command center addresses burnout with mood-adaptive reading speeds and enhances job satisfaction through AI-summarized clinical histories for faster interpretations. By acknowledging individual efforts beyond RVU metrics, the PACS-integrated solution simplifies processes and fosters a healthier, more fulfilling workplace.]
"Our partnership with InsiteOne aims to expand our reach in radiology, enhance radiologist satisfaction, address shortages, and reduce administrative burdens," said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue Inc. "InsiteOne's expertise in clinical image management and enterprise imaging positions them as an ideal partner to broaden EmpowerSuite's benefits to a larger audience.
The partnership grants InsiteOne the right to offer EmpowerSuite within the United States. This collaboration highlights both NewVue's and InsiteOne's dedication to leveraging technology to enhance healthcare delivery and operational efficiencies.
"We are thrilled to partner with NewVue and add EmpowerSuite to our solution portfolio," said David Cook, CEO of InsiteOne. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing our clients with leading-edge technologies that streamline workflows, improve radiologist efficiency, and ultimately enhance patient care."
For more information about NewVue and its innovative radiology solutions, please visit www.NewVue.ai. To learn more about InsiteOne and its offerings, visit www.insiteone.com.
Kyle Lawton
