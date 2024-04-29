Smart Buildings Market Dazzling Worldwide with Major Giants ABB, BuildingIQ, Siemens, Johnson Controls
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Buildings Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2024-2030. The Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, and trends. The Smart Buildings study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Johnson Controls (United States), United Technologies Corporation (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Bosch Security Systems (United States), BuildingIQ (United States), BuildingLogix (United States)
The global smart building market size was valued at $78.28 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $247.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.31% from 2023 to 2030.
Definition:
The surge in the adoption of smart buildings in multiple regions is driven by the growing need for better utilization of the building (and building premises) and the need for better resource management in urban environments. In addition, the growth in the need for public safety and security is fueling the growth of the smart building market. Such applications prove to be essential in the growth of smart building solutions during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to grow in the coming few years. For instance, smart building solutions can monitor indoor air quality (IAQ), and inform habitants and alerts building operators about the same. Higher indoor air quality is directly associated with health and well-being of building’s habitants.
Market Trends:
• Growing Government Initiatives for Smart Building Projects
• Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and IoT in Construction Automation
Market Drivers:
• Upsurging Need for Safety and Security Systems
• Increasing Disposable Incomes
Market Opportunities:
• Increasing Awareness about Environmental Concerns and Green Building Construction
• Increasing Demand for Smart City Development
The Smart Buildings study cites various market development activities and business strategies such as new product/services development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, etc. The Smart Buildings Market company profiles include Business Overview, Product / Service Offerings, SWOT Analysis, Segment & Total Revenue, Gross Margin, and % Market Share.
Segmentation Analysis:
Smart Buildings Market Data Breakdown by Type:
Building Energy Management System (BEMS), Physical Security System, Building Communication Systems, Plumbing and Water Management System, Parking Management Systems, Elevators and Escalators Management System
Smart Buildings Market Data Breakdown by Applications:
Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Hospitality, Airports, Institutional, Industrial, Others
Smart Buildings Market Data Breakdown by Regions/Country:
• North America Country (United States, Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Others)
• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, BeNeLux, Nordics, Baltic Nation, Rest of Europe)
• Rest of World [United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia (KSA), South Africa, Turkey, Israel, Others]
Extracts from Global Smart Buildings Market Study:
There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Smart Buildings market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.
Chapter 1: Smart Buildings Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.
Chapter 2: Smart Buildings Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.
Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Smart Buildings.
Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Smart Buildings.
Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Smart Buildings by Regions (2019-2024).
Chapter 6: Smart Buildings Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2019-2024).
Chapter 7: Smart Buildings Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Smart Buildings.
Chapter 9: Smart Buildings Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2024).
Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2024).
Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.
Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.
Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.
