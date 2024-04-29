Submit Release
EuroClub Gyumri kicks off EuroKitchen events campaign, starting with Spanish churros

On 28 April, the first event of the ‘EuroKitchen’ format in Armenia took place in EuroClub Gyumri, dedicated to Spanish cuisine.

The new format introduced by the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) aims to familiarise locals with the national cuisines of different EU countries and draw cultural parallels with Armenia.

The first event was hosted by the Chargé d’affaires of the Spanish Embassy in Armenia, Cristina Conesa Sancho, who showed how to make Spanish churros.

While cooking, the participants also discussed Spanish national food and – more broadly – Spanish culture.

“It is interesting for me to discover Spanish culture from the angle of cuisine. I believe our cultures have common features and I am curious to explore it together with YEAs and EuroClub Gyumri today,” said one of the participants.


The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative brings together socially engaged youth from the six Eastern Partner countries, the European Union and the United Kingdom to foster dialogue and to raise awareness about the EU and its cooperation with its Eastern partner countries.

