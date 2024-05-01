Maestro Strategic Partners, LLC Acquires Amelian Solutions, LLC
Former CEO, Stacie Monahan, Joins Maestro as a Partner, Forming One of the Most Accomplished Consulting Firms Focused on Plaintiffs’ Firms in the US.CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maestro Strategic Partners today announced the acquisition of Amelian Solutions, a premier consulting firm focused on enhancing the operational efficiencies of plaintiffs’ firms. With the acquisition of Amelian Solutions, its Chief Executive Officer, Stacie Monahan, joins Maestro Strategic as a Partner.
“I'm incredibly excited to join Maestro, a firm known for its commitment to client success and innovative strategies. I look forward to driving even greater results for our clients,” said Monahan.
Monahan has over 25 years of hands-on experience with efficient and effective operational systems and processes. For years, Stacie worked with several major insurance carriers as an insurance adjuster, managing bodily injury claims in both pre-litigation and litigation contexts. She has also worked in, and consulted for, high-level plaintiffs’ firms for nearly 20 years.
“Stacie possesses a unique blend of subject matter expertise that not only allows her to be a tremendous benefit to personal injury law firms in the areas of operations and technology, but her ability to connect and partner with attorneys and paralegals to achieve results for clients is unparalleled,” said Eric Sanchez, Managing Partner.
