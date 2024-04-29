Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,607 in the last 365 days.

KANZHUN LIMITED Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

BEIJING, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HKEX: 2076), a leading online recruitment platform in China, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report (“the report”), detailing the Company’s longstanding commitment to ESG and its progress on various ESG goals.

The report highlights the Company’s notable accomplishments and ongoing endeavors to improve its ESG practices across key areas, including standardize corporate governance, product and service optimization, employee development, green development practices, sustainable supply chain, and community care, underscoring the Company’s steadfast dedication to sustainability and social responsibility.

To view the report in full, please visit the Sustainability section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zhipin.com.

About KANZHUN LIMITED

KANZHUN LIMITED operates the leading online recruitment platform BOSS Zhipin in China. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users in an efficient and seamless manner through its highly interactive mobile app, a transformative product that promotes two-way communication, focuses on intelligent recommendations, and creates new scenarios in the online recruiting process. Benefiting from its large and diverse user base, BOSS Zhipin has developed powerful network effects to deliver higher recruitment efficiency and drive rapid expansion.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

KANZHUN LIMITED
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kanzhun.com

PIACENTE FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS
Email: kanzhun@tpg-ir.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

KANZHUN LIMITED Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Distribution channels: IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more